Home Business The 5 weaknesses of Deutsche Bank
Business

The 5 weaknesses of Deutsche Bank

by admin
The 5 weaknesses of Deutsche Bank

In Frankfurt’s Westend, the expensive district at the foot of the Deutsche Bank towers, you’ll find unusually helpless bankers these days. There is, for example, the investment expert who experienced the worst crashes in recent decades, above all the financial and euro crises. Even he says: What has happened to Deutsche Bank shares in the past few weeks is “irrational”, “crazy”. On Friday a week ago, the market value of the country’s largest financial institution had collapsed not by five, not by ten, but by up to fifteen percent. There was no obvious trigger for this. Sure, the banking quake had rocked Silicon Valley Bank and then Credit Suisse. But the situation had actually calmed down since the announcement of the forced merger of Credit Suisse and UBS. And Deutsche Bank, says the investment banker, is “objectively stable”.

See also  The CCP Orders State-owned Enterprise Data to Move Out of Alibaba and Tencent Cloud Services | Alibaba | Epoch Times

You may also like

Inflation falls to 7.4 percent: why it’s still...

Fake father of three and fake blind. The...

Voice assistant startup Parloa raises 20 million

Audi at the Milan Design Week: sustainable mobility...

Energy: Relief for oil heating announced

SMEs on the Stock Exchange undergoing a test...

Hopson’s 2022 turnover is HK$27.252 billion and the...

Elon Musk and other tech giants call for...

Gas collapses, producer prices fall in February

Bitcoin Halving 2024: Countdown to the next date

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy