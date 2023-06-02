The 500 million yuan new factory fulfills the 26-year development dream

Original title: 500 million yuan new factory fulfills 26-year development dream

On May 30, the high-end quartz product industrialization project invested by CapitaLand with an investment of 500 million yuan started to ignite. The picture shows workers busy on the cold processing production line in the new factory.Photo by reporter Wu Yibin

Our reporter Sun Jie

On May 30, in Yizhuang, Beijing, the high-end quartz product industrialization project invested and constructed by Beijing CapitaLand Quartz Co., Ltd. (referred to as CapitaLand Quartz) started trial production.

Starting from a small workshop more than 20 years ago, Cade Quartz has been rooted in Beijing and grown. Last year, this company was listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange, which greatly accelerated the pace of developing high-end products. CBEX helps small and medium-sized enterprises develop high-quality, and CapitaLand Quartz is a vivid case.

High-end production line accelerates localization of quartz components

The brand-new modern factory is equipped with dozens of advanced equipment. In the thermal processing workshop, workers in clean clothes are skillfully welding quartz boats and other products with a high-temperature hydrogen-oxygen flame of more than 1,300 degrees Celsius. This is what the reporter saw at the site of the high-end quartz products industrialization project of CapitaLand.

Kaide Quartz is a leading enterprise in the research and development and manufacturing of quartz products in my country. The total investment of this construction project is 500 million yuan. It will focus on building 8-inch and 12-inch high-end quartz components R&D and industrialization production lines. It is expected to form an annual production capacity of over 100,000 pieces of high-end quartz products after reaching production capacity. At present, the new factory has built two high-end fire processing and cold processing production lines, which can meet customers’ personalized customization needs for different products.

The cleaning equipment introduced by the new factory is comparable to the international leading level, which will significantly improve the purity of quartz products. The person in charge of the enterprise said that the completion of the project will optimize the product structure of the enterprise, greatly improve the technical level and production capacity of the enterprise, and accelerate the process of localization of quartz components.

Quartz products are containers that directly carry chips, and are irreplaceable key materials in chip manufacturing. The project will also provide supporting quartz products for regional high-end chip manufacturing enterprises, and further improve the integrated circuit industry chain. Yang Jiamao, secretary-general of the Quartz Branch of the China Electronic Materials Industry Association, said that the implementation of the project will further strengthen the security of the domestic supply chain of quartz products for semiconductors.

I used to borrow money to build a factory building but had no money to decorate

Zhang Zhongshu, chairman of CapitaLand, is a native of Xicheng, Beijing. He is 73 years old this year. When he joined the queue in Shanxi as an educated youth in his early years, he entered the largest quartz factory in the country at that time – Shanxi Quartz Products Factory, and has been associated with quartz processing ever since. This year marks his 51st year in the quartz industry. He is keen on technology, and until now he often comes to the workshop to guide workers.

Like many small and medium-sized enterprises, Cade Quartz has experienced many ups and downs along the way. Zhang Zhongshu recalled that CapitaLand Quartz was established in 1997, and the conditions were poor when it started, just like a small workshop. Due to lack of money, in 2014 when building a 5-storey factory building in Huxian Town, Tongzhou, they had to rely on bank loans. After the factory building was completed, the company had no money to buy equipment, and even decoration could not be carried out.

The increasingly perfect capital market provides more choices for the development of enterprises. In 2014, introduced by a friend, Zhang Zhongshu learned about the New Third Board and decided to use the capital market for financing. In December 2015, Cade Quartz was officially listed, and the first financing was started in March of the following year. The financing of 17 million yuan allowed the company not only to repay the bank loan, but also to solve the problems of plant decoration and purchase of equipment. In 2017, the company raised another 37 million yuan through the New Third Board.

“The two rounds of financing totaled more than 50 million yuan. It doesn’t sound like a lot, but it is really important to the company.” Zhang Zhongshu said that the company has gradually embarked on the right track and developed into an important local supplier of quartz products. In January 2020, Kaide Quartz also passed the test and became the first domestic manufacturer of quartz components for integrated circuit technology that passed SMIC’s 12-inch component certification.

It was unimaginable before investing 500 million yuan in a project

Kaide Quartz Company is headquartered in Huoxian Town, Tongzhou District. In the past, the company’s products were mainly low-end quartz products, which were used in the semiconductor and photovoltaic industries, and the competition was fierce. In recent years, with the rapid development of the integrated circuit industry, the production capacity of the old production lines of enterprises has been unable to keep up with the ever-expanding market demand.

“This can be said to be the biggest event in the company’s 26 years of development!” On the day the project was completed, Zhang Zhongshu said emotionally that building a high-end production line has been his dream for many years.

Compared with quartz products used in photovoltaics, the integrated circuit industry has higher requirements for the purity of quartz products. When he founded the company, Zhang Zhongshu visited and studied abroad and participated in training, and he was deeply aware of the gap in quartz materials in the chip industry at home and abroad. In 2001, Kaide Quartz officially entered the domestic chip quartz products market. Over the years, although there has been the idea of ​​building a high-end production line, it has to give up due to financial problems.

Listing on the Beijing Stock Exchange brings opportunities for enterprises. On March 4, 2022, CapitaLand Quartz, which has been listed on the NEEQ for 7 years, officially landed on the Beijing Stock Exchange, and invested 270 million yuan in net raised funds into high-end quartz products industrialization projects. The purpose of doing so is to break the situation that domestic high-end 12-inch chip quartz products can only be supplied by foreign-funded enterprises.

“For us to go public, the biggest gain is to build a modern factory.” Zhang Zhongshu said with emotion that a project cost 500 million yuan, which was unimaginable in the past. If the company itself cannot afford this amount of money, it must raise investment funds through listing.

The listing and fundraising injected impetus into the smooth implementation of the project, and the construction of the factory was accelerated and completed. Zhang Zhongshu said that for enterprises, the new production line is not only a matter of expanding production capacity, but also means that products are accelerating towards high-end. He said that in the next five years, the company will allow high-end quartz products to be mass-produced as expected, and in the second five years, it will promote domestic quartz products to the international market.

