The 500 richest billionaires make an average of $14 million every day

Elon Musk earned the most by far. ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

The 500 richest people added $852 billion to their wealth in the first half of this year, according to Bloomberg.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is the biggest gainer as his wealth has increased by $97 billion to $233 billion.

Billionaire fortunes have been boosted by a broad market rally.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article

The world‘s 500 richest billionaires had a bright start to 2023 thanks to a broad market rally.

These billionaires collectively added $852 billion to their fortunes in the first half of the year — or about $14 million a day, according to Bloomberg calculations.

The gains marked the best half-year for any billionaires in the index since the second half of 2020, as markets recovered from the coronavirus pandemic, according to Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 — an index that tracks a wide range of sectors including banks, industrials, technology and retail — is up about 16.5 percent this year.

Tech stocks soared

Tech stocks in particular experienced a boom in the first half of 2023 thanks to the boom in generative artificial intelligence. The technology-focused Nasdaq 100 is up 31 percent this year. The rally benefited tech tycoons Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, who are among the index’s biggest gainers this year.

Musk — CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and recently resigned as CEO of Twitter — has increased his wealth by nearly $97 billion as of June 30, according to Bloomberg. With a fortune of $237 billion (217 billion euros), Musk is the richest person in the world – ahead of Frenchman Bernard Arnault, CEO and co-founder of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

read too

Elon Musk is said to be taking the anesthetic ketamine for depression

Musk and Arnault alternate at the helm

Musk and Arnault have swapped positions as the world‘s richest people since late 2022.

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg has added nearly $60 billion to his fortune this year after Meta’s stock price rose nearly 80 percent during the tech giant’s “year of efficiency.”

read too

LVMH boss Bernard Arnault: Among the children of the richest man in the world there is a brutal fight for succession

But not every billionaire has been able to grow his fortune on a grand scale.

Indian tycoon Gautam Adani lost $60.2 billion this year, making it the biggest loser on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Adani’s fortunes plummeted after US short seller Hindenburg Research published a scathing Jan. 24 report claiming the Adani group had engaged in decades of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. Adani has denied these claims.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

