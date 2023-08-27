The 5th China Grain Trading Conference Focuses on High-Quality Development of the Grain Industry

The 5th China Grain Trading Conference, with a focus on the high-quality development of the grain industry, recently opened in Zhengzhou City, Henan Province. More than 2,600 companies from all over the country participated in the conference, demonstrating the significant interest and participation of the industry.

The conference aims to support rural revitalization and local development, as well as improve the modernization of grain distribution. It consists of five parts: the opening ceremony, the exhibition of high-quality grain and oil products and technical equipment, product and project promotion and signing, special grain transactions, and concurrent activities.

Liu Huanxin, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the State Grain and Material Reserve Bureau, emphasized the purpose of the conference. He highlighted the importance of expanding the production and marketing cooperation platform and strengthening the coordinated guarantee of various aspects of the grain industry chain. The goal is to improve the resilience of the supply chain and optimize the supply structure.

One of the highlights of the conference is the exhibition and sale of high-quality grain and oil products. This marks a shift from merely selling raw grains to promoting value-added products. The grain industry chain is also expanding its scope upstream and downstream in response to market demands.

In conjunction with the conference, the 3rd National High-quality Specialty Grain and Oil Products Exhibition in Poverty Alleviation Areas was held. The exhibition’s designated area showcased products from 388 poverty-stricken counties and 786 enterprises from 22 provinces. Additionally, 18 on-site promotions of agricultural and sideline products were organized, including live broadcasts of enterprises bringing their goods. These efforts aim to bridge the gap in consumption assistance, production, and marketing strategies, ultimately benefiting poverty-stricken areas.

The conference is jointly guided by the State Grain and Material Reserve Bureau and the People’s Government of Henan Province. With its comprehensive agenda and strong participation, it is expected to promote the high-quality development of China‘s grain industry and contribute to the overall growth of the agricultural sector.

