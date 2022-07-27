Market, economic and geopolitical conditions appear difficult overall. Inflation has been peaking in 40 years, the Fed and other central banks are drastically reversing their course or trying to reverse monetary policy, the pandemic is not yet behind us, and supply chain problems have been exacerbated by due closures. to Covid-19 in China and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with the consequence that the Western bloc found itself on a war footing as it had not happened for decades.

It can be read in the report by Roger Aliaga-Diaz, Ph.D, is Vanguard Chief Economist, Americas and Head of Portfolio Constructionaccording to which it is not surprising that this perfect storm of negative market factors has pushed stock and bond prices down, undermining normal risk diversification in a balanced portfolio.

Simultaneous falls in stocks and bonds are not unusual

Considered monthly since early 1999, in euro terms, total nominal returns on global equities and investment-grade bonds have been negative about 13-14% of the time. It is, continues in the report, of one month of joint declines on average every seven months or so. If the time horizon is extended, however, joint declines have been less frequent, as investors have never experienced a three-year period of losses in either asset class during the reporting period (and have barely done so in one period of one year).

Historically, Vanguard explains, the diversification between stocks and bonds picks up within a few months. As the chart below shows, declines in global 60% equities / 40% bonds have occurred more regularly than simultaneous declines in equities and bonds. This is due to the much higher volatility of stocks and their higher weighting in this asset mix. Total monthly returns were negative for just over a third of the period considered. The annual returns on these portfolios have been negative about 18% of the time, or on average once every five and a half years.

The purpose of traditional balanced portfolios

Phrases such as “the death of 60/40” are easy to remember, do not require complex explanations and may even seem true in the difficult market environment in which we find ourselves today. But statements like these they do not take into account the fundamental aspects of the investmentfocus on short-term performance and create a dangerous disincentive for investors to remain disciplined on their long-term goals.

According to Vanguard, 60/40 portfolios are a valid benchmark for investment strategies that they pursue moderate growth. However, as important and useful as it is, the 60/40 formula has nothing unique and magical about it. Therefore, the talk of his demise is ultimately a distraction from successful long-term investing business.

Change the mix based on risk and time

The broadest and most important aspect is the effectiveness of a diversified portfolio, balanced between different asset classes (especially shares and bonds) according to the investor’s risk tolerance and time horizon. In this sense, “60/40” is a synthetic way of referring to an investor’s strategic asset allocation, regardless of its actual mix. For some investors with a longer time horizon, the right strategic asset allocation mix can be more aggressive, such as 80/20 or even 90/10. For others, closer to retirement or more conservative, a 30/70 may be fine. The suitability of alternative investments in a portfolio it depends on the circumstances and preferences of the investor.

Whatever the mix of assets and whatever the composition of the portfolio, the success of a long-term investment requires a long-term perspective and discipline. Periods such as early 2022, and some bear markets that have lasted much longer, test investors’ patience. But this isn’t the first time 60/40 wallets and markets in general have encountered difficulties, and it won’t be the last. The models developed by Vanguard suggest that further economic difficulties await us and that market returns will still be modest.

But the final word for the 60/40 wallets and related variants has not yet been said. Like the phoenix, the immortal bird of Greek mythology that regenerates itself from the ashes of its predecessor, the balanced portfolio will rise from the ashes of this market and will continue to reward investors who have the patience and discipline to follow it.