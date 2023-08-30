The 6th China International New Materials Industry Expo Holds Welcome Dinner in Harbin

The welcome dinner of the 6th China International New Materials Industry Expo was held in Harbin on the 28th. Prominent figures such as Xu Qin, Liang Huiling, and Lan Shaomin were in attendance.

Xu Qin, secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, joined the welcome dinner. Liang Huiling, deputy secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and governor of the province, delivered a speech, while Lan Shaomin, chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, also attended.

Liang Huiling extended a warm welcome to the Chinese and foreign guests on behalf of the Heilongjiang Provincial Party Committee and Provincial Government. She expressed her gratitude to everyone who supports the development of Heilongjiang’s new material industry. Liang emphasized the importance of new materials in connecting technology, innovation, industry, and the market. She recognized the significant potential for development in the industry and highlighted the expo as a platform for technical cooperation and high-quality development. This year’s expo will adhere to specialization, marketization, and internationalization, featuring international and professional forums.

Liang Huiling highlighted Heilongjiang’s unique advantages in the development of the new material industry. The province has established several national high-tech industrialization new material bases, national torch plan industrial bases, pilot test bases, key laboratories, and engineering technology research centers. The province is fully committed to implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions, accelerating the transformation of the mode and structure, and vigorously developing the new material industry. Efforts to improve the scale and level of the industry include accelerating the construction of industrial parks, introducing key projects, and cultivating key enterprises. Liang expressed a willingness to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with domestic and foreign scientific research institutions, experts, scholars, and production enterprises.

The welcome dinner was attended by envoys of relevant countries to China, representatives of international organizations, leaders of relevant national ministries and commissions, units and provinces, academicians, domestic and foreign experts, scholars, and entrepreneur representatives. Deputy provincial leaders of the Heilongjiang Provincial Party Committee, Provincial People’s Congress Standing Committee, Provincial Government, and Provincial Political Consultative Conference were also present.

Overall, the welcome dinner of the 6th China International New Materials Industry Expo provided a platform to promote cooperation, innovation, and the development of new materials.

