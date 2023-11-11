Reluctant to leave the “four-leaf clover”, there are 122 supporting activities for this CIIE to promote exhibitions and talks.

The China International Import Expo (CIIE) has been a resounding success, with a total of 154 countries, regions, and international organizations coming together to participate in the national comprehensive exhibition. This year, 72 countries and international organizations took part in the exhibition, with 11 countries making their debut appearance. Each participating country showcased nearly 200 colorful booth activities, making it a truly global and vibrant event.

The China Pavilion, with the theme of “Chinese-style modernization achievements provide new opportunities for world development,” highlighted the country’s efforts to promote high-level opening up and high-quality development. The China Pavilion was widely welcomed by the audience and became a popular place to visit the exhibition, showcasing the latest achievements to the world.

In addition to the exhibitions, the CIIE also hosted 122 supporting activities, including policy interpretation, docking and signing, investment promotion, research release, and product display. These activities provided a platform for cultural exchanges and further amplified the comprehensive effect of the exhibition.

The trade and investment matchmaking conference saw nearly 4,000 exhibitors participate in negotiation and matchmaking, resulting in 416 cooperation intentions. Additionally, 71 new product launch events were held, displaying 142 cutting-edge technology products. The event also featured 738 organizations participating in the cultural exchange exhibition, with more than 200 booth activities and charity performances.

Deputy Director of the China International Import Expo Bureau, Sun Chenghai, confirmed that preparations for the seventh CIIE have already been launched. The exhibition area of the seventh CIIE is expected to exceed 100,000 square meters, indicating the growing success and popularity of the event.

As the sixth CIIE came to a close, exhibitors and purchasers reflected on their experiences and expressed their eagerness to return for the next event. American exhibitor Chris highlighted the rare opportunity to attend the CIIE and the importance of cherishing every moment at the event, while exhibitor Uncle Mamani from Peru expressed his gratitude for the success of his products at the CIIE.

The CIIE has not only served as a platform for global trade and investment but has also fostered friendships and partnerships among participants from across the world. As exhibitors and visitors bid farewell to the “four-leaf clover,” the CIIE has left a lasting impression on them, with many already looking forward to returning for the next edition.

The success of the CIIE reflects China‘s commitment to open up to the world and its growing influence as a global trading partner. Despite the event coming to a close, the impact of the CIIE will continue to be felt through the partnerships established and the opportunities created for businesses and individuals from around the world.

As the CIIE concludes for this year, the anticipation for the next edition continues to grow, with exhibitors already booking their booths in advance. The CIIE has truly established itself as a premier global event, providing a platform for business opportunities, cultural exchange, and meaningful partnerships.

