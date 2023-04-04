The 6th Digital China Construction Summit will be held

In the past five years, a total of 563 projects have been signed, with a total investment of 498.16 billion yuan

Our newspaper, Beijing, April 3rd (Reporter Li Pengda) learned from the press conference held by the State Council Information Office on the 3rd that the 6th Digital China Construction Summit will be held in Fuzhou City, Fujian Province from April 27th to 28th. With the theme of “accelerating the construction of digital China and promoting Chinese-style modernization”, this summit includes a series of activities such as the opening ceremony, the main forum, the exhibition of achievements in digital China construction, and the digital China innovation competition.

In February this year, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council issued the “Overall Layout Plan for the Construction of Digital China“, proposing an overall strategy for the construction of a digital China in the new era, and clarifying the guiding ideology, main objectives, key tasks and safeguards for the construction of a digital China. “The 6th Digital China Construction Summit is held to showcase the latest achievements in digital China construction, share development experience, implement the “Overall Layout Plan for Digital China Construction”, promote high-quality development with digital China construction, and help Chinese-style modernization.” National Cao Shumin, deputy director of the Internet Information Office, said. It is understood that in 2022, new and important progress will be made in the construction of digital China. The scale of the digital industry is growing steadily. In 2022, the operating income of the electronic information manufacturing industry will reach 15.4 trillion yuan, and the software business revenue will exceed 10 trillion yuan for the first time, reaching 10.8 trillion yuan; the digital transformation of the industry will be further promoted, and the informatization rate of agricultural production will exceed 25% ; The industrial Internet has been fully integrated into 45 major categories of the national economy, and online retail sales of physical goods accounted for 27.2% of the total retail sales of social consumer goods, a record high.

Guo Ningning, executive vice governor of Fujian Province, introduced that the summit will introduce hard-core technologies such as hyper-realistic virtual humans and “Fuyuan Universe 2.0” to further enhance the interactive digital experience throughout the process. The four provinces of Beijing, Ningxia, Shaanxi, and Jiangxi will participate as the guest provinces to exchange in-depth experience in digital governance in various regions. More than a thousand leading digital economy companies will participate in the exhibition, and a large number of major digital projects will be signed.

During the summit, a batch of convenient smart blocks will be created, 80 high-quality digital application experience scenarios will be launched, and digital RMB red envelopes will be issued. Leading companies such as China Telecom, China Unicom, and Huawei, and Fujian Big Data Group will hold multiple digital ecology conferences to promote the in-depth connection between the upstream and downstream of the digital industry; launch an upgraded version of the Fujian Big Data Trading Platform to expand the aggregation and sharing of data transactions.

“The Digital China Construction Summit has been held in Fuzhou for five sessions. In the past five years, a total of 563 projects have been signed, with a total investment of 498.16 billion yuan. The implementation of the project has effectively promoted the growth of Fuzhou’s digital economy from 280 billion yuan in 2018 to over 61 billion in 2022. 100 million yuan.” Fuzhou Mayor Wu Xiande said that Fuzhou focused on building an infrastructure system with transmission network, cloud platform, and computing power center as the main body, and built nearly 15,000 5G base stations, basically realizing full coverage of optical networks in urban and rural areas. Based on the industrial foundation and advantages, it will form industrial bases for software information, big data, Internet of Things, and display optoelectronics.

