The 7th China Beijing Cuisine Food Culture Festival opens and the Beijing Flavor Food Exhibition debuts in Xingongti-Qianlong.com.cn

Source Title: The 7th China Beijing Cuisine Food Culture Festival Opens Beijing Flavor Food Exhibition Appears in Xingongti

From May 26th to 28th, the 7th China Beijing Cuisine Food Culture Festival was held in Xingongti. At the event site, the booths of more than 20 catering brands, such as Donglaishun, Huda, and Ziguangyuan, complemented the auto show and band performances at the same time, turning Xingongti into a gathering place for Beijing-style delicacies. Traditional Beijing cuisine signature roast duck, siu mai, fried belly, Beijing-style special snacks, sugar fire, pea yellow, soybean juice, tea soup, halal food fried loose meat, sauced beef, pastries… The essence of Beijing cuisine will be displayed in a concentrated manner to provide consumers with a “one-stop shop” “Taste service to meet the diverse needs of consumers for “shopping in cars and exhibits and delicacies”. This year’s Beijing Cuisine Food Festival is sponsored by the Municipal Bureau of Commerce, organized by Beijing Culinary Association, Beijing Traffic Broadcasting Center, Beijing Music Broadcasting Center, co-organized by Meituan and Yanjing Beer Group, and more than 400 Beijing cuisine companies will focus on launching Beijing cuisine flavor food exhibitions and Beijing cuisine skills. Exhibitions, Beijing cuisine gourmet tours, Beijing cuisine industry training experience and other activities will promote the prosperity and development of Beijing cuisine. During the event, Beijing cuisine enterprises such as Ziguangyuan, Jiahe Yipin, Donglaishun will jointly launch the “National Check-in China Beijing Cuisine Food Tour” activity. In addition, in order to continue to promote Chinese Beijing cuisine culture, the “Beijing cuisine industry training and experience activities” will also be organized, linking professional colleges, quality restaurants, famous chefs, etc. The practice of research and development of new dishes will increase the popularity of Beijing cuisine and the recognition of Beijing’s catering business card.Photographer/Reporter Fu Ding See also Bank of Canada raises rates to 0.5%, dwells on Ukraine uncertainty

From May 26th to 28th, the 7th China Beijing Cuisine Food Culture Festival was held in Xingongti. At the event site, the booths of more than 20 catering brands, such as Donglaishun, Huda, and Ziguangyuan, complemented the auto show and band performances at the same time, turning Xingongti into a gathering place for Beijing-style delicacies. Traditional Beijing cuisine signature roast duck, siu mai, fried belly, Beijing-style special snacks, sugar fire, pea yellow, soybean juice, tea soup, halal food fried loose meat, sauced beef, pastries… The essence of Beijing cuisine will be displayed in a concentrated manner to provide consumers with a “one-stop shop” “Taste service to meet the diverse needs of consumers for “shopping in cars and exhibits and delicacies”.

This year’s Beijing Cuisine Food Festival is sponsored by the Municipal Bureau of Commerce, organized by Beijing Culinary Association, Beijing Traffic Broadcasting Center, Beijing Music Broadcasting Center, co-organized by Meituan and Yanjing Beer Group, and more than 400 Beijing cuisine companies will focus on launching Beijing cuisine flavor food exhibitions and Beijing cuisine skills. Exhibitions, Beijing cuisine gourmet tours, Beijing cuisine industry training experience and other activities will promote the prosperity and development of Beijing cuisine.

During the event, Beijing cuisine enterprises such as Ziguangyuan, Jiahe Yipin, Donglaishun will jointly launch the “National Check-in China Beijing Cuisine Food Tour” activity. In addition, in order to continue to promote Chinese Beijing cuisine culture, the “Beijing cuisine industry training and experience activities” will also be organized, linking professional colleges, quality restaurants, famous chefs, etc. The practice of research and development of new dishes will increase the popularity of Beijing cuisine and the recognition of Beijing’s catering business card.Photographer/Reporter Fu Ding