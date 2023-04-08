The 8 small and mid caps to put in your portfolio for AcomeA

Il 2022 was a great year, while for this year we can already see a slowdown for businesses. In fact, last year was helped by the post-pandemic recovery and by the many advantages associated with the various tax credits (for investments in capital goods). The positive results of the last quarter were strengthened by a significant increase in orders in order to be able to benefit from the last available window to obtain tax credits, a higher percentage than what can be requested in 2023.

However, the component of tax benefits, invoice discounts and energy credits that inflated the performance of the year will probably end in 2023. For this reason, as he points out Antonio Amendola, portfolio manager of AcomeA Sgr, you have to choose well the industrial stocks to put in the portfolio.

Expect downward pressure on margins

Even because, cost rollover becomes more and more difficult and, for some businesses, it could start to dent demand. Combining a series of factors, such as raw material and energy costs which still remain high, volumes which do not grow and prices with little room for maneuver for further increases, “downward pressure on margins is expected. Another element of attention is cash generation, impacted by the need to increase inventories to cope with component shortages, but which in a scenario of declining demand could have an inflationary effect: companies could find themselves with warehouses full of products they cannot sell at lower prices”, he warns the expert.

You have to be selective in your choices

And then there is the rise in interest rates which increases the cost of financing for the purchase and leasing of machinery. Therefore, in this context of a slowdown towards 2022 and a lag in the performance of SMEs compared to large companies, it becomes even more necessary to be selective about the stories which have distinctive elements to be able to perform again this year. «Among the characteristics that we identify are efficient management of working capital and inventories, an offer of distinctive products for which demand remains strong, low competition in the reference market; we also see positively some operators upstream of the value and infrastructural chain», underlines Amendola who advised at the time otto mid e small cap:

Zignago Stained Glass

Volumes are not destined to slow down given that demand remains very strong, there is no inventory because orders saturate production capacity (which is expanding further) and competition is scarce, therefore prices in the market are not expected to fall yet

Landi Renzo

It sees prospects for strong growth in turnover and improvement in margins for this year, thanks to investments in hydrogen, bio-methane for industrial applications and trucks (mid/heavy duty) as well as in the Pnrr area, the Inflation Reduction Act in the USA and RepowerEU aimed at to decarbonisation. It is a well-positioned company: it operates in a narrow and specific market with few competitors, while the new contracts provide for cost pass-through with improved margins.

Generalfinance

Active in the factoring of credits to distressed companies and, in a climate of economic slowdown such as the one that could characterize the coming months, a growing inflow of credits is expected.

Salcef

In contrast, an increase in incoming orders is expected, with a positive contribution to turnover and margins. Being vertically integrated by minimizing risk on the supply chain and being present in an expanding market are among the decisive factors for being able to outperform.

Mondadori

Achieves double-digit sales growth in the first weeks of the new year; the huge cash available (for M&A or buyback) and the increasing trend of younger readers are certainly among the issues to pay attention to for the growth of the company.

Fine Foods Pharmaceuticals

It is seeing a strong recovery from the nutraceutical market after the pre-Covid shutdown. Furthermore, it also has important requests from the historically anti-cyclical pharmaceutical and cosmetics market. All for a company that deals very far from the historical multiples it was used to.

Omer

It is starting to benefit from the drop in the price of energy and raw materials, especially aluminium. Furthermore, the company is firmly in a growing trend, namely that of sustainable mobility where it is a strategic supplier of the main world players.

Take off

It has strong cash generation and can take advantage of market weakness to acquire competitors and stocks of goods at ever more advantageous prices. The weakness of the classic wholesale stores also represents an opportunity to open new points of sale in strategic positions and at favorable prices.