As a recognized technical paranoid, Mazda is also quite persistent in rotary engines. It can be said that selling cars to earn money is for the development of rotary engines.

A few days ago, the Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV was officially unveiled during the 2023 Brussels Motor Show. The car is also equipped with the “rotary engine” that Mazda is proud of.However, it does not directly drive the vehicle, but is only used as a range-extended engine of the vehicle. The powertrain of the vehicle is similar to the Nissan e-POWER extended-range power.

Mazda revealed that the starting price of the MX-30 extended range version in the European market is the same as that of the MX-30 pure electric version, both at 35,990 euros (about 260,000 yuan), and will be delivered in Europe in the spring of 2023.

According to reports, this rotary engine with a displacement of 830cc has a high compression ratio of 11.9:1 and can generate a maximum power of 55 kilowatts at 4700 rpm.It can produce a peak torque of 116 Nm at 4000 rpm;The maximum power of the drive motor is 125 kilowatts, and the peak torque is 260 Nm.

At the same time, this engine is equipped with a 50L fuel tank, and the whole vehicle is equipped with a 17.8kWh power battery pack. In pure electric mode, the vehicle’s WLTP range is 85 kilometers.

In the extended range mode, the rotary engine is involved, and the cruising range of the vehicle can reach more than 600 kilometers. In terms of charging, in the slow charging mode, it takes 1 hour and 40 minutes to fully charge the new car, while in the fast charging mode, it takes 25 minutes to charge the vehicle from 20% to 80%.

In terms of the appearance of the vehicle, it is basically consistent with the MX-30 EV, and continues the design of the side-by-side doors and no B-pillar with its own characteristics. In addition, the MX-30 extended range version can also provide an Edition R limited edition model,Among them, R stands for Return (return), implying that the rotary engine is enabled again.