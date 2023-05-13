The A-share textile and apparel sector bucked the trend and became active, with net inflows of northbound funds for 6 consecutive trading days|Shanghai Securities News

Daily K-line Chart of Textile and Garment Sector Index

Drawing by Zhang Dawei

The A-share textile and apparel sector is active against the trend

Net inflow of northbound funds for 6 consecutive trading days

◎Reporter Li Yuqi

On Friday, the three major A-share indexes fluctuated throughout the day, and the Prev Index fell below 3,300 points. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index was at 3272.36 points, down 1.12%; the Shenzhen Component Index was at 11005.64 points, down 1.23%; the ChiNext Index was at 2252.38 points, down 1.06%.

On the disk, the textile and apparel sector led the rise, Red Dragonfly 2 consecutive boards, Jiumuwang, Yunzhongma and other stocks rose by the limit; power stocks fluctuated and strengthened, Guangdong Electric Power A, Hangzhou Thermal Power rose by the limit; pharmaceutical stocks rebounded, Longshen Rongfa rose by more than 10 %; the direction of AI application was collectively adjusted, and many stocks such as Simei Media, Zheshu Culture, and Visual China fell by their limit.

In terms of funds, the full-day turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets was 848.1 billion yuan, a decrease of 47.8 billion yuan from the previous trading day. The net purchase of northbound funds was 1.326 billion yuan, showing a net inflow for 6 consecutive trading days. Among them, the net purchase of Shanghai Stock Connect was 547 million yuan, and the net purchase of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 779 million yuan.

Yesterday, the textile and apparel sector bucked the trend and rose. As of the close, Rongmei shares rose by nearly 12%, and once rose by more than 18% in the intraday; Red Dragonfly, Septwolves, Yunzhongma, Jiu Muwang, Yangzhou Jinquan, Bangjie shares and other stocks rose by the limit, Taihuxue, Jiaman Clothing, Nanshan Zhishang and others followed suit.

In terms of news, recently, Bangjie, a textile and apparel company, issued an announcement saying that Chen Jiansong, chairman and general manager of the company, and Chen Gendi, a person acting in concert, will increase their holdings of 2.7 million shares in the company through centralized bidding on May 11, 2023. , accounting for 0.59% of the company’s total share capital, with an increase of 19.98 million yuan. At the same time, Chen Jiansong and Chen Gendi plan to increase their holdings of the company’s shares by means of centralized bidding or block transactions within six months from May 11. accumulated amount).

According to the latest data released by the General Administration of Customs, my country’s textile and garment exports in April were 176.03 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 17.4%, driven by my country’s continued efforts to stabilize foreign trade policies and supply chain recovery, accelerated delivery of orders and a low base. Among them, the export of textiles was 87.41 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 12.1%; the export of clothing was 88.62 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 23.2%.

Soochow Securities stated that the growth rate of branded apparel performance in the first quarter was bright. It is expected that the performance in the second quarter will rebound further under the low base. In terms of textile manufacturing, export-oriented enterprises are expected to usher in an upward inflection point in orders in the second half of the year, domestic sales-oriented enterprises are expected to improve orders in the second quarter, and orders for overseas brands may further pick up after the completion of destocking in the second half of the year.

Power stocks strengthen again

Yesterday, power stocks continued their previous active trend, and fluctuated higher after the market opened. As of the close, Guangdong Electric Power A, Hangzhou Thermal Power, and Jiantou Energy had their daily limit, Anhui Power rose by nearly 9%, and Huadian International, Hengsheng Energy, Shenergy, Funeng, and Longyuan Power also rose.

Since April, Jiantou Energy’s stock price has risen by more than 40%. Jiantou Energy said in an institutional survey recently that the company is seeking transformation through several aspects: First, do a good job in improving the quality and efficiency of existing coal power assets. Focus on efficiency, adhere to cost leadership, and enhance market competitiveness. According to the regional energy development plan, the development of coal power projects will be carried out in a steady and orderly manner, and the scale advantage of coal power installed capacity will be maintained; the second is to adhere to the green and low-carbon strategic orientation, and accelerate the pace of transformation and upgrading. Promote the coupled development of “coal power + new energy + energy storage”, accelerate investment in new energy projects, promote the implementation of pumped storage projects, and closely track the technological and industrial development directions in areas such as energy storage and hydrogen energy.

According to data from the National Energy Administration, the electricity consumption of the whole society in the first quarter was 2.12 trillion kWh, a year-on-year increase of 3.6%. The total electricity consumption of the primary, secondary and tertiary industries was 1.78 trillion kwh, a year-on-year increase of 4.2%.

Cinda Securities believes that the power sector is expected to usher in improved profitability and revaluation. As the National Development and Reform Commission intensifies efforts to guarantee the supply of electricity and coal long-term associations, the actual performance rate of electricity and coal long-term associations is expected to increase marginally, and it is expected that the cost side of coal power enterprises will be relatively controllable. Looking ahead, the performance of power operators is expected to improve significantly, and coal power equipment manufacturers and flexible transformation technology companies are also expected to benefit from the start of a new cycle of coal power.

Technology stocks are expected to return to the upward channel

Changjiang Securities said that the recent violent shocks in technology stocks are mainly due to the digestion of the huge profits in the early stage. It is expected that after full digestion and consolidation, it is expected to return to the upward channel, and it is possible to increase positions appropriately at the low point of the shock next week.

Ai Xiongfeng, Chief Strategy Analyst of China National Finance Securities, said that TMT has all the characteristics of becoming a new main line of investment in the next 2 to 3 years. In terms of specific industry configuration, it is recommended to focus on TMT, precious metals, and brokerage sectors. Ai Xiongfeng believes that TMT can focus on four subdivided areas: first, computer ToC-end product companies have strong market space and market bargaining power; second, communication operators and optical communications increase in computing infrastructure construction The third is games and “AI+” applications in the media sector, which may be the fields that benefit most directly from artificial intelligence; the fourth is that as the semiconductor cycle gradually bottoms out, the subdivided industrial chain areas supported by AI computing power demand may be laid out .