Right after the famous Article 1 of the Declaration of Human Rights – all human beings are born free and equal in rights – Article 2 defines the natural and inalienable human rights: liberty, property, security and resistance to oppression. What is striking is the high status of property: for the revolutionaries in 1789 it was a condition and guarantee of freedom and security. Not much was missing and instead of Liberté, égalité, fraternité, the motto of the French Republic would have been Liberté, égalité, propriété. Exactly these words (plus security) can be read on a seal exhibited in the Musée Carnevalet from around 1790: The king must be forbidden from arbitrary appropriations and expropriations so that civil liberties and civil prosperity can develop.