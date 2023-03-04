Home Business The abolition of property – an essay
Business

The abolition of property – an essay

by admin
The abolition of property – an essay

Right after the famous Article 1 of the Declaration of Human Rights – all human beings are born free and equal in rights – Article 2 defines the natural and inalienable human rights: liberty, property, security and resistance to oppression. What is striking is the high status of property: for the revolutionaries in 1789 it was a condition and guarantee of freedom and security. Not much was missing and instead of Liberté, égalité, fraternité, the motto of the French Republic would have been Liberté, égalité, propriété. Exactly these words (plus security) can be read on a seal exhibited in the Musée Carnevalet from around 1790: The king must be forbidden from arbitrary appropriations and expropriations so that civil liberties and civil prosperity can develop.

See also  Ding Lei apologizes to the author of "Fisheye Observation" and responds to the controversy over the unified charging port proposal - People - cnBeta.COM

You may also like

“We can do luxury and lifestyle better than...

Light and gas bills: is the free or...

Promo code for Growney: Your voucher for a...

Auto, skip the stop in 2035: Salvini on...

Huawei tracks booth visitors without their consent

Electric cars, Pichetto Fratin: “The EU line on...

Premium for transfer of securities: Comdirect pays up...

Tim: Uncertainty over KKR-CDP joint offer (analysts)

Young people are becoming more and more inseparable...

Punitive measures by the West – Why Russia...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy