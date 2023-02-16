Home Business The absurd theater between Calenda and Bersani on “Dimartedì”
The absurd theater between Calenda and Bersani on “Dimartedì”

by admin
The absurd theater between Calenda and Bersani on “Dimartedì”

On the “DiMartedì” broadcast on La7, Calenda and Bersani argue. Floris: “We are in pure psychoanalysis”

When comparing to “DiTuesday” on La7 between Pier Luigi Bersani of Article One and the Senator of Action, Charles Calenda. The crux of the discussion was the construction of an alternative centre-left pole to the right, an issue on which the two interlocutors are in total disagreement. Calenda starts from the analysis of the vote and he confidently states that an inclusive ‘crowd’ of the M5 would have led to a greater haemorrhage of votes for the individual component parties of the eventual alliance.

Bersani he blurts out: “We have to start over. Now it’s time to tell us clearly and to look us all in the face: Action, Pd, M5s. And we say to ourselves: who is our opponent? It is necessary to start from there, because I am convinced that this choice is not clear within these forces. Do we want to be an alternative to the right or not?”. Calenda replies: “There is a profound difference between you and me. We don’t change anything if we all get together in a big crowd that has a divergent idea of ​​the country. I can sit down with you to govern, not with the 5 Stars, because we have nothing in common”.

