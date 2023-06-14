The acceleration of low-carbon transformation of office buildings still faces challenges such as smart technology, enterprise costs, and policy support

◎Financial commentator Zhang Xuefeng told reporters that the low-carbon transformation of domestic office buildings has entered a stage of rapid development. He also mentioned that there are still challenges in promoting the low-carbon transformation of office buildings, including building energy-saving, intelligent technology and other research and development application problems; the cost problem of enterprises; and insufficient policy support.

As the place where contemporary “office workers” stay the longest except residences, office buildings shoulder the heavy responsibility of energy saving and carbon reduction.

Currently, the 2023 Shanghai International Carbon Neutral Technology, Products and Achievements Expo (hereinafter referred to as “Carbon Expo”) is being held in Shanghai. The reporter of “Daily Economic News” learned that the low-carbon transformation of public buildings, including green offices and office buildings, is also a key topic of this carbon expo.

Song Yingqian, senior architect of Midea’s building technology solutions, said in an interview with reporters recently that the low-carbon transformation of office buildings has entered a new stage. Next, the transformation of office buildings will gradually enter the era of digital intelligence. On June 13, financial commentator Zhang Xuefeng told reporters that the low-carbon transformation of domestic office buildings has entered a stage of rapid development. He also mentioned that there are still challenges in promoting the low-carbon transformation of office buildings, including building energy-saving, intelligent technology and other research and development application problems; the cost problem of enterprises; and insufficient policy support.

Dr. Zeng Hui from the Facility Management Research Institute of Tongji University told the reporter that relatively speaking, the top 500 foreign-funded enterprises have higher and more urgent demands for low-carbon office buildings, which to a certain extent will force domestic high-end office buildings to take the initiative to carry out low-carbon renovations to obtain Green building certification. Since the state has not put forward clear mandatory carbon reduction requirements for the construction industry at this stage, some domestic building owners may lack motivation for low-carbon transformation due to the consideration of return on investment.

Accelerating the low-carbon transformation of office buildings

According to the statistics of Global ABC in 2021, the construction industry accounts for 37% of global carbon emissions, of which, the daily operation of commercial buildings such as office buildings and shopping malls contributes 10% of carbon emissions.

A few days ago, a reporter from “Daily Economic News” learned at a small seminar on “Exploration and Practice of Low-Carbon Transformation of Office Buildings” held at Citigroup China Headquarters that participants from the participating companies revealed that when their companies build new parks or office buildings, All will regard “low carbon” as an important consideration in the construction and operation stages of buildings. Among them, not only are corporate social responsibilities being promoted, but the real environment and “dual carbon” goals are also forcing companies to accelerate the low-carbon transformation of office buildings. It is reported that at present, some local governments have clearly given carbon quota indicators for state-owned enterprise projects, requiring them to complete the specified carbon reduction tasks.

It is not difficult to see that the low-carbon awareness of domestic office buildings is getting stronger and stronger, and the process of low-carbon transformation is accelerating. Zhang Xuefeng told reporters that Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and other first-tier cities, as well as Hangzhou, Nanjing, Chengdu and other cities have established a number of energy-saving building demonstration projects, including green buildings, passive buildings, emission reduction buildings, intelligent buildings and other types.

Zhang Xuefeng mentioned that compared with European and American countries, there is still a certain gap in the low-carbon or zero-carbon level of domestic office buildings. Specifically, European and American countries have more mature technology and experience in building energy conservation and environmental protection, and lower building energy consumption and carbon emissions. In the future, with the continuous improvement of domestic policy guidance, technology research and development, and market demand, this gap is expected to narrow.

Zeng Hui told the reporter that, in his view, the carbon reduction transformation of China‘s office buildings has reached the 0.5 stage, and is moving towards the goal of “peaking carbon dioxide” by 2030. He mentioned that some foreign-funded enterprises headquartered in European and American countries have strict requirements for green office. Therefore, when these enterprises choose office buildings or parks, they often require that they must be low-carbon parks and have relevant green building certificates. Certification, such as LEED certification, etc. Foreign-funded enterprises also have requirements for location when choosing office buildings, which forces landmark buildings or high-end office buildings to actively carry out energy-saving and low-carbon transformation. “Otherwise it wouldn’t be rented out or the rent wouldn’t be that high.”

According to data from Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), as of the first half of 2021, the rent of China‘s green-certified office projects is about 10%~13.3% higher than that of non-green-certified office projects, and the average price of green-certified office buildings is higher than that of non-certified office buildings. The height of the office building is about 8.9%~14.4%.

Transformation still faces many challenges

The reporter noticed that at present, the low-carbon transformation of domestic office buildings is in its infancy as a whole, and there are still some difficulties in the process of advancement. From the 2022 ESG reports disclosed by various A-share listed companies, it can be seen that “green office” has become a high-frequency vocabulary in the report. However, most of the “green office” initiatives of enterprises are still at the level of paperless office, energy-saving publicity, and recycling of office supplies. Few enterprises can go deep into the “green office” in the energy-saving renovation of buildings.

Zhang Xuefeng told reporters that the challenges faced by office buildings in the process of promoting low-carbon transformation include: first, technical difficulties, including research and development and application of building energy-saving technology, intelligent technology, new energy technology, etc.; second, cost issues, low-carbon Transformation requires a lot of investment, and the profit margin of the construction industry is low. How to balance cost and benefit is a difficult problem. Third, policy support is insufficient. The government needs to increase support for low-carbon buildings to promote the development of low-carbon transformation.

Zeng Hui also mentioned corporate cost concerns. He told reporters that because the construction industry has no urgent or mandatory carbon quota indicators for the time being, and the carbon reduction transformation of office buildings, LEED certification and other links require costs, some building owners often choose to purchase carbon sinks based on the consideration of return on investment. This is the difficulty in promoting the low-carbon transformation of domestic office buildings. As for other aspects, Zeng Hui believes that there is a relatively complete green building certification system in China, the strength of building energy-saving renovation is not weak, and green building materials are complete.

Zhang Yushuang, Midea’s senior manager of building technology solutions and delivery, took the low-carbon transformation of the Citigroup Building as an example, and pointed out that the management of domestic office building facilities generally faces challenges such as unprofessional operation and low level of intelligence. He said that in order to achieve high-quality development of office buildings, carbon emissions during the construction period can be reduced through “prefabricated buildings”, and carbon emissions during the operation period can be reduced through high-efficiency computer rooms.