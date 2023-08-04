Home » The accounts of Banco Bpm and Bper Banca shine, but the titles sink on the stock market
Business

The accounts of Banco Bpm and Bper Banca shine, but the titles sink on the stock market

by admin
The accounts of Banco Bpm and Bper Banca shine, but the titles sink on the stock market

Giuseppe Castagna, CEO of Banco Bpm
(Image source: La Presse)

Banco Bpm and Bper Banca in the red in Piazza Affari, brilliant accounts do not save the stock on the stock exchange

Analysts promote the accounts, but the market reaction is quite different. bpm bank archives the first semester of 2023 with a Net income equal to 624 million euros, up by 77.9% compared to the same period of 2022. For the bank, this is the “best semester ever”.

READ ALSO: Fineco, profit at 308 million (+38%). The title rises after the drop in the Stock Exchange

bpm bank therefore revises the target of useful for 2023, equal to or greater than €0.80, equal to a total of at least €1.2 billion, compared to the previous guidance which envisaged earnings per share equal to or greater than €0.75. The estimate for 2024 is for a further growth in earnings per share equal to or greater than €0.90.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Government, Meloni against Schlein: act one. Who do you prefer? Rate it

You may also like

Piramal Pharma Limited announces consolidated results for Q1FY24

Industrial production in June grew by +0.5% on...

The Mexican Peso’s Winning Streak Comes to an...

Working to Change the World: ManpowerGroup nominated for...

Alkemy: turnover and adjusted Ebitda grow in 1H23

U.S. Non-Farm Payroll Falls Short for Second Consecutive...

Electric cars, De Meo: «The challenge with China...

EnBW on the up – First half of...

Terna, outgoing (from the end of August) the...

Puyuan Town’s Innovative Party Building Strategies Drive Prosperity...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy