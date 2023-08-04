The accounts of Banco Bpm and Bper Banca shine, but the titles sink on the stock market

Giuseppe Castagna, CEO of Banco Bpm

Banco Bpm and Bper Banca in the red in Piazza Affari, brilliant accounts do not save the stock on the stock exchange

Analysts promote the accounts, but the market reaction is quite different. bpm bank archives the first semester of 2023 with a Net income equal to 624 million euros, up by 77.9% compared to the same period of 2022. For the bank, this is the “best semester ever”.

bpm bank therefore revises the target of useful for 2023, equal to or greater than €0.80, equal to a total of at least €1.2 billion, compared to the previous guidance which envisaged earnings per share equal to or greater than €0.75. The estimate for 2024 is for a further growth in earnings per share equal to or greater than €0.90.

