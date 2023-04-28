The accounts of US big tech companies are convincing

Technologists seem to want to take their revenge. Some experts attribute the rise of tech in 2023 to a natural rebound following last year’s strong sales, others still to the favorable macro environment that could favor the growth of their market valuations. After a horrible 2022, in which they lost a third of their market value, the quarterly season on Wall Street has brought out signs of strength from some big US tech companies such as Amazon, Meta Platforms and Netflix. The financial reports of these securities have in fact provided comforting indications, proving to be resilient with respect to the current economic situation.

Amazon: quarterly better than expected

The e-commerce giant announced that it concluded its first quarter of the year with better-than-expected profits and turnover. Amazon’s net income came in at $3.2 billion, or 31 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $3.8 billion, or 38 cents per share, in the first quarter of 2022. Operating income jumped to $4.77 billion, compared with $3.67 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The giant continues to depend significantly on the AWS cloud business, in terms of profitability: in the first months of the year, the cloud unit actually generated an operating profit of $5.1 billion. On a net basis, Amazon sales were $127.36 billion in the first quarter, better than the $124.7 billion consensus expectation and up 9% year over year, compared to $116.4 billion in the first quarter of 2022. Amazon Web Services division net revenue was $21.35 billion, above an estimated $21.03 billion. Amazon’s operating margin was 3.7%, much better than the 2.38% expected.

Regarding guidance, second-quarter sales, on a net basis, are expected to range between $127 billion and $133 billion, versus $129.8 billion expected by analysts. The outlook implies that Amazon expects a 5-10% increase in revenue over the same period a year earlier.

Meta announced that it finished the first three months of the year with earnings per share of $2.20, better than the $2.03 per share expected by analysts. Revenue was $28.65 billion, versus the consensus forecast of $27.65 billion.

Ad revenue came in at $28.1 billion, compared to the $26.76 billion expected by analysts polled by Bloomberg. Revenue from its family of apps (APPs) was $28.3 billion, versus $26.88 billion expected. The Reality Labs division, which bets on the metaverse Zuckerberg is betting on, instead reported an operating loss of $3.99 billion, compared to $3.8 billion expected.

For the second quarter of the year, Meta also announced that it expects revenue in the range of $29.5 billion to $32 billion, compared with the consensus forecast of $29.5 billion.

“We had a good quarter and our community continues to grow,” said CEO Mark Zuckerberg, according to what emerges from the press release, confirming their full intention to continue growing in the artificial intelligence business, on which they are focusing other Big Techs, primarily Microsoft and Google. Our AI work is paying off in our apps and business. We’re also becoming more efficient, so we’re able to launch better products faster, putting us in a stronger position to deliver on our long-term vision.”

Netflix earnings per share beat expectations

Netflix announced it finished the first quarter of 2023 with combined earnings of $1.31 billion, or $2.88 per share, down from $1.6 billion, or $3.53 per share, in the same quarter of 2022. L ‘eps was better than the $2.86 consensus estimate. Revenue rose to $8.16 billion from $7.87 billion in the first quarter of 2022, but lower than the $8.18 billion forecast.

While Netflix’s earnings per share beat expectations, new subscriber numbers were up 1.75 million, down sharply from the jump to 7.66 million new subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2008. 2022, when Netflix had launched the new cheapest subscription with ads. This is the so-called basic plan with ads, which launched in early November in 12 countries.

Netflix has stopped presenting the guidance on the growth trend of expected subscriptions, but the consensus of analysts who, for the first quarter, had estimated a net increase of 2.3 million subscribers did not do the same: and this means that the numbers of the group were confirmed to be lower than expected.

Potential monthly premium of €0.85 with a 40% barrier

An alternative way to invest in the US technology sector is to use investment certificates, such as the BNP Paribas Low Barrier Cash Collect recently issued on Borsa Italiana’s SeDeX. These Certificates are structured on Worst Of baskets of shares and offer potential monthly premiums with a memory effect equal to a yield between 0.70% (8.40% pa) and 1.40% (16.80% pa) . Furthermore, at maturity after three years, they guarantee protection of the nominal capital in the event of a decline in the underlyings up to the barrier at maturity (which varies from 30% to 50% of the initial value).

Among the 16 new Low Barrier Cash Collects we also find the Certificate (ISIN NLBNPIT1OXW8) on the basket formed by three big American technology companies such as Amazon, Meta Platforms and Netflix. The product offers a monthly premium with a memory effect of 0.85 euro (equal to 10.20% per year). To collect the coupon, it is sufficient for all the shares in the basket to be equal to or higher than the Premium Barrier level, set at 40% of the initial value of the respective underlyings. Furthermore, starting from the month of June, the memory effect comes into play which allows the investor to receive, on a valuation date, a cumulative premium including all previously unpaid coupons, if the conditions are met on that valuation date. conditions for receiving the prize.

From October onwards, if on the monthly valuation dates all the shares in the basket trade at a value equal to or higher than their initial value, the certificates expire early. In this case the investor receives the nominal value (100 euros), the monthly premium (0.85 euros) and also any previously unpaid coupons.

Titles still under-priced for analysts

The consensus on the three titles in the basket collected by Bloomberg, which we report in the table above, is substantially positive. Almost all analysts recommend the purchase (buy) with a minority suggesting keeping the shares in the portfolio (hold) and the almost absence of selling (sell). Furthermore, the average target price indicates that these stocks currently appear underpriced and from which analysts expect potential upsides of between 10% and 30% within the next 12 months. This type of underlying is therefore ideal for an investment through a Low Barrier Cash Collect Certificate which aims at the growth or laterality of certain securities to obtain an attractive yield at the time of early maturity.

