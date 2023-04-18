the advance of the yuan threatens the stability of the world

Currency war in progress

The dollar and the euro risk losing their central role in the international payments system in favor of the renminbi (international projection of the yuan). The warning is issued by the governor of the ECB Christine Lagarde during a seminar in New York. She says she is worried because the ongoing offensive could change the world balance by shifting the center of gravity of the world economy and finance from New York and Frankfurt to Beijing.

“New business models can have consequences for international foreign exchange payments and reserves” warns Lagarde who, for the first time publicly warns against what she considers a very serious threat to the stability of the global economy.

In fact, it is very unlikely that the United States will renounce the hegemony of the dollar. They are already struggling to accept the role of the euro as a reserve currency. They tolerate it considering that it is, however, a currency headed by a group of very solid allies within NATO. However, they cannot accept a leading position of the yuan. Above all because it would serve to federate a group of hostile countries.

From Bretton Woods to petro-dollars

It is not the first time that the US has faced a threat to the hegemony of the dollar born of the Bretton Woods agreements of 1944. It had already happened in August 1971 when the then president Richard Nixon had abolished the convertibility of the dollar into gold. It felt like the end of a myth.

The recovery of centrality a couple of years later with the birth of the so-called petro-dollars. That is, the commitment requested by the White House from the main producers (starting with Saudi Arabia). They had to accept only dollars as payment for their exports. In exchange, the US declared its willingness to make various concessions. Starting with the supply of latest generation weapons at highly discounted prices. Fifty years after the role of the dollar is threatened again. And this time, warns Lagarde, the euro and the entire system on which global finance is based are also at risk.

China’s trade offensive

China has already increased its bilateral trade with emerging markets and developing economies more than 130 times to become the world‘s top exporter. And recent research indicates that there is a significant correlation between a country’s trade with China and its renminbi reserves. New business models can also lead to new alliances.

One study finds that alliances can increase a currency’s share in partner reserves by about 30 percentage points. All of this could create an opportunity for some countries that try to reduce their addiction by Western payment systems and currency structures, whether for reasons of political preference, financial dependencies or the use of financial sanctions over the past decade.

“These developments do not indicate any imminent loss of dominance for the US dollar or the euro -he adds to reassure the audience- So far the data do not show substantial changes in the use of international currencies. But they suggest that international currency status should no longer be taken for granted.”

The Beijing Gold Rush

The People’s Bank of China has resumed accumulating gold in the last 7 months, after a hiatus of more than two years. A process of de-dollarisation that began long before the trade war, but is now encouraged by the situation between the two economic powers. In the second half of 2015, China‘s central bank announced a 57% increase in its gold reserves for the first time in six years. Another break in data disclosure occurred between October 2016 and December 2018. The People’s Bank of China has increased its gold reserves by 11.2 tons of gold in March alone.

The Chinese currency, increasingly covered by gold reserves, is thus becoming a very strong currency in Asian trade, which is why it seems that Beijing has activated a gold rush to support its national currency in such a critical historical moment. In fact it seems that the Asian giant has much more than the 1,850 tons of gold officially declared (2.5% of total reserves), probably reaching the 20,000 tons accumulated from 1983 to today.