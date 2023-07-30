The advantage of the relationship between quality and price

Listen to the audio version of the article

Five years ago, China‘s auto industry exported just over $4 billion worth of cars, accounting for 0.6 percent of world trade. The same year, 2018, the Chinese market imported 43 billion, accounting for 6%. It was clear that such an imbalance was not tolerable for that country which had long since positioned itself as the “factory of the world“. In 2021, the latest data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity, an emanation of MIT in Boston, the ratio of ten to one had already become two to one, with imports growing slightly to 48 billion, compared with exports that shot up to 25, with import-export quotas at 6.6 and 3.5% respectively. Recent data indicate that exports are still growing and at significant rates, but they refer to volumes which are extremely misleading given that Chinese products have an aggressive positioning and in the low end of the market.

On the contrary, Germans and Europeans have always aimed at the premium segment for exporting to China. Now, even in the domestic market, they are concentrating the offer on valuable products, with high margins, leaving the field free for Chinese small and medium-sized cars. It looks a lot like a defensive castling, albeit a golden one, after having been drawn into investments for electrification and having decreased those in the thermal sector, it is still not known why and above all for whom. In this regard, anyone who imagines that we import electric Chinese cars should know that the Dragon has a commercial culture, not an ideological one: they sell what the customer wants. Last year, out of over 30,000 cars registered by DR, MG and Lynk&co, 2% were electric.

In addition to the price, the Chinese are based on the design, aware that a car to break through must be beautiful. Then it may have quality and blazon, but first of all it must be pleasing at a glance. In the modern history of the automobile, from the post-war period onwards, this lever has not always been at the forefront of manufacturers’ thoughts. In the industry where engineers counted more and more than marketing, technology and quality came before aesthetics. Therefore, it happened that the best cars were not very sexy, at least in the first phase. This was the case for the excellent Germans and then for the Japanese and Koreans, before they decided to invest in style centres. In the meantime, the market has rewarded the quality of the products, also thanks to motorists who are very attentive and knowledgeable about what is hidden under the bonnet. Today, instead of fewer and fewer customers wanting to know the product, beyond what their eyes convey to them, the Chinese have good game in focusing on aesthetics.

Then they also offer qualities, the perception of which however is also subjective, like many other characteristics. Today there is also a quality of infotainment, the set of software that makes the car more usable and more connected. For a growing number of motorists, or presumed to be motorists, this is the most evident and perhaps also the most significant quality.

