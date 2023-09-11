Home » The Advantages of Being Bilingual in the Labor Market: Job Opportunities and Higher Salaries
The Advantages of Being Bilingual in the Labor Market: Job Opportunities and Higher Salaries

Having a second language is a great advantage in the labor market as it not only allows individuals to master another language, but it also increases their chances of receiving better job offers. In cities such as Cali, Medellín, and Barranquilla, renowned companies in the financial and tourism sectors specifically require bilingual advisors for their work teams.

These companies offer more than the minimum salary and prefer candidates who are high school graduates with at least one year of experience. The demand for bilingual professionals in these cities is evident as companies recognize the value of being able to communicate effectively with international clients and customers.

One example of a job vacancy is for a Bilingual Portfolio and Collections Assistant at a travel agency in Cali. The agency is looking for someone with a minimum of one year of experience in collections, negotiation skills, and immediate availability. The candidate must also have a high level of proficiency in English (C1) and intermediate to advanced Excel skills. The responsibilities for this position include effectively communicating complex financial information, timely collection and recovery of client portfolios, and providing support to the customer service department.

The salary for this position is $2,000,000, with transportation assistance and commissions. The working hours are Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm and 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm, as well as Saturdays from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm.

Another job vacancy is for a Bilingual Loan Advisor at Solvo Global. The company is looking for individuals with a minimum of six months of experience in BPO or sales, particularly in functions such as retention, sales, and cold calling. The candidate should have an advanced level of English (85% onwards) and be able to handle multiple tasks while maintaining excellent communication skills. The responsibilities for this position include evaluating clients’ financial situations, providing detailed information on different types of loans, and compiling and organizing relevant client information and documentation.

The salary for this position is to be agreed upon. The candidate must have a complete high school education and reside in Barranquilla, Puerto Colombia, or Soledad.

In Medellín, Solvo Global is also looking for Bilingual Tourist Advisors. The main function of this position is to make reservations for clients who call in, providing excellent customer service. The company offers opportunities for professional and personal growth and an indefinite-term contract. Additional perks include Sunday and night surcharges based on the work shift and Solvo University for a family member to certify their English level.

The salary for this position is to be agreed upon. The candidate must have a complete high school education and can reside in various cities such as Otra (Antioquia), Bello, Caldas, Envigado, Itagüí, La Estrella, Medellín, or Sabaneta.

It is clear that there is a high demand for bilingual advisors in these cities, primarily in the financial and tourism sectors. Companies recognize the importance of language skills in effectively communicating with international clients and providing excellent customer service. For individuals who possess these skills, there are plenty of opportunities for career growth and competitive salaries.

