The Advantages of the TAVI Procedure: A New Way to Treat Aortic Stenosis

TAVI Procedure: An Innovative Approach to Treating Aortic Stenosis

The Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) procedure has emerged as a revolutionary treatment option for aortic stenosis in many countries worldwide. With its successful implementation at the Medical Center, this procedure represents a significant advancement in interventional and structural cardiology for heart disease.

Aortic stenosis is a life-threatening condition caused by the narrowing of the aortic valve, primarily due to a degenerative process or other underlying diseases. It predominantly affects individuals over the age of 65, making open-heart surgery extremely risky at this stage.

The TAVI procedure offers a less invasive alternative to replace a narrowed aortic valve without the need for open-heart surgery. The procedure involves the use of a catheter to transport a new aortic valve through the femoral artery and aortic artery, ultimately reaching the heart under X-ray guidance. The self-expanding valve, made from pig pericardium and nitinol, is placed over the diseased valve within the patient.

One of the notable advantages of the TAVI procedure is its ability to be performed on patients ranging from 65 to 100 years of age or those deemed high-risk for traditional surgery. Unlike open-heart surgery, TAVI allows for a quicker recovery with minimal post-operative discomfort. Additionally, anticoagulation treatments, which are necessary with metal valves, can be avoided as the new valve is derived from pig pericardial tissue. The TAVI procedure typically requires only two days for recovery, compared to the 30 to 40 days required for open-heart surgery.

Several success stories have emerged following the implementation of the TAVI procedure. According to interventional and structural cardiologist José Alejandro Amado De León, the procedure has been particularly effective in elderly patients, ranging from 58 to 90 years of age. De León proudly states that they have successfully completed 20 valve placements with a flawless record of zero complications. The achievement can be attributed to precise planning based on advanced imaging techniques. The team gathers all relevant patient information ahead of time, ensuring a synchronized approach during the procedure.

The Medical Center takes pride in its state-of-the-art facilities and the expertise of its cardiovascular specialists. “We have positioned ourselves at the forefront of Guatemala with our knowledge and procedures. We have excelled by approaching each case meticulously as if it were our first,” says interventional and structural cardiologist Carlos Sánchez Samayoa.

Looking ahead, the Medical Center aims to introduce more advanced cardiovascular procedures. This includes implementing the use of the “Watchman” device to close the left atrial appendage in patients with atrial fibrillation. The center also plans to enhance the functionality of mitral valves through the use of clips.

The TAVI procedure represents a significant breakthrough in the treatment of aortic stenosis. With its multiple benefits and successful outcomes, it is revolutionizing cardiovascular care at the Medical Center.

