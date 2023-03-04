Listen to the audio version of the article

Three years after the launch of the Luiss Business School in Belluno, a new step to make this initiative even more attractive and strategic. The Advisory Board of the Luiss Business School for the Northeast has taken office in Belluno, a body that will have the delicate task of enhancing and establishing roots in the Veneto hub of the Dolomites.

Explains Lorraine Berton, president of Confindustria Belluno Dolomiti, an association that was the first to believe in the possibility of bringing one of the most prestigious higher education schools in Italy and in the world to the capital of the Dolomites: «The success of the first courses and the continuous increase in enrollments it tells us that it was the right choice, that our territory can compete with all the others as long as we focus on the excellence of the proposals».

Hence the birth of the Advisory Board, chaired by Berton herself, and made up of names from entrepreneurship and management who will support the Luiss Business School in the challenge of skills and the growth of human capital, focusing on the needs of companies in the Northeast.

The official presentation of the team at Palazzo Bembo, headquarters of the hub, with speeches by Luigi Abete and Raffale Oriani, respectively president and dean of the Luiss Business School.

The team

«Prominent personalities from the various sectors were chosen in order to have a multidisciplinary and transversal perspective», Berton remarks. «Every sector is strategic, especially in an area like ours: the Northeast of the country is one of the most industrialized and productive regions in Europe, but also one of the most touristic. One dimension must not exclude the other, on the contrary: growth can be integrated and sustainable”. There are nine members of the new committee: Lorraine Berton, president of Confindustria Belluno Dolomiti, Luca Businaro, CEO of Novation Tech Spa, Michela Cecotti, sole director of Sultan Srl, Gianni Gajo, founder and honorary chairman of Alcedo Sgr, Alessandro Lunelli, owner and executive board member of the Lunelli-Ferrari Group, Anna Mareschi Danieli, executive board member of the Danieli Group, Giulio Mosetti, founder of the Mosetti Compagnone law firm, Paolo Possamai, strategic consultant for institutional relations Banca Finint, Carlotta Vazzoler, human research manager Albergo San Clemente Palace Kempinski Venice.

The skills

«It is a top-level team that will help us trace and anticipate the training needs of our companies. I am sure that together we will go a long way. A first stage is the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics, an event that we have to plan in every detail, starting right from the creation and updating of new skills. Only with credible and competitive proposals will we be able to intercept the best talents, which the Northeast – and in particular our mountains – need to look to the future», concludes Berton.

«I would like to express my personal thanks and that of the Luiss Business School to the members of the Advisory Board, and in particular to the president Maria Lorraine Berton, for the commitment they will put into conveying the values ​​and activities of the School and of the Hub of Belluno – declares Luigi Abete, president of the Luiss Business School -. We inaugurated this office in January 2020, a few days before the pandemic hit Europe. Today, we are resilient on the path that sees the Luiss Business School take root further in the territory, proposing itself as a training place of excellence to contribute to the growth of the managerial and entrepreneurial fabric and to the development and internationalization of companies in the Northeast, to equip them with skills and know-how necessary to manage, with flexibility and speed, the continuous evolution of the current macro-economic and socio-political context”.