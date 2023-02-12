[The Epoch Times, February 12, 2023]Governments around the CCP have resorted to various tricks to stimulate the property market. In Nanning, Guangxi, the mortgage repayment age limit has been extended from 70 to 80 years old. Even people in their 60s can take out loans to buy houses. On February 12, “Nanning housing loan age limit can be extended to 80 years old” was posted on the hot search, causing heated discussions.

In the middle of the night of February 10, a piece of information that “the age limit of housing loans in Nanning can be extended to 80 years old” was circulated in the circle of friends of Nanning people.

Red Star News reported on the 12th that on the 11th, they visited multiple real estates in Wuxiang New District, Qingxiu District, and Xingning District of Nanning and found that at least 8 real estates were promoting this new mortgage policy.

Mr. Cao, who was looking at the real estate sales department on Yuxiang Road No. 1, said that he was nearly 60 years old and it was difficult for him to get a loan to buy a house before. However, he learned from the real estate consultant that day that according to the new mortgage policy, he can normally apply for a period of at least 20 years. The mortgage, which made him a little excited.

The sales department of the No. 1 real estate project on Liangyu Avenue has put out the slogan “More benefits, the longest age for housing loans can be up to 80 years old”.

Subsequently, the staff of the “Personal Loan Department” of the Nanning Branch of China CITIC Bank confirmed that it was true.

The bank issued a notice on February 10, officially adjusting the age limit for individual housing mortgage loan borrowers from the original 70 years old to 80 years old. 30-year term to apply for a mortgage.

According to the report, an insider in a bank in Nanning City said that his bank had implemented the policy on December 30 last year, that is, the sum of the age limit of the borrower and the loan term of housing mortgage loans cannot exceed 80 years.

On the same day, the relevant marketing managers of many real estate companies such as Datang Real Estate, Logan Real Estate, Yinguang Real Estate, and Greenland Group all said they were aware of the policy, and individual real estate companies said that they were “following up.” A similar housing loan policy will be launched with cooperative banks.

“Nanning’s housing loan age limit can be extended to 80 years old” rushed into the hot search, and netizens complained or ridiculed.

“Sky, I’m an ordinary person”: Is it possible to think that, at the age of 80, I have finally paid off the mortgage for the rest of my life, got a real estate, and then was hospitalized and entered a nursing home. This house is the fund for the last time of life. “

“sz crab crab”: died at the age of 79, the mortgage cannot be repaid, and the house is owned by the bank?

“Life is not boring”: The post-80s and post-90s are under so much pressure, it is good to live to be in their sixties!

“Investment expert Xiao He”: At the age of 80, he still has to pay off the mortgage. I don’t know how many years I can live after paying off the mortgage, and how many people can live to be 80 years old. After the epidemic was lifted, there were almost no people I knew.

“bcd134”: The bank requires us to write a certificate to prove that our life expectancy is not less than 80 years old.

In order to boost sales in the sluggish property market, since 2023, local governments of the Communist Party of China have continued the bailout policy since last year and intensively opened the shackles that restrict the release of demand.

According to the preliminary statistics of the Middle Finger Research Institute, as of now, more than 60 cities have successively optimized their property market policies in 2023, including not only first-tier cities such as Guangzhou and Beijing, but also second-tier cities such as Wuhan, Changsha, Nanjing, and Foshan, core first- and second-tier cities Policy optimization continued to strengthen.

However, according to news reports from Lu Media Jiemian, judging from the market reaction, the implementation of the optimization policy did not bring immediate results to the market. The current wait-and-see sentiment in the market is still strong, and the overall transaction volume has not increased significantly.

The National Bureau of Statistics of the Communist Party of China announced on February 10 that the consumer price index (CPI) in January increased by 2.1% year-on-year. pressure on the housing market.

Editor in charge: Fang Xiao