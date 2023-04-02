The Air Force turns 100, President Mattarella pays homage to “passion, team spirit and a sense of duty”

And century Of history marked by “passion, team spirit, sense of duty“. These are the words of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella in a message to the Chief of Staff Luca Goretti. Il head of state wanted to remember thecomplex and arduous challenges” faced by the men and women of the armed forces and addressed a thought “to airmen who fell in the line of duty“.

While the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani he wanted to express his pride in wearing the uniform and wrote on Twitter: “Proud to have worn his uniform and to have been part of this extraordinary adventure”, remembering the motto “Still flying towards the future”.

Watch the video of the Air Force centenary ceremony, in the presence of President Sergio Mattarella

