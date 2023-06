Listen to the audio version of the article

Air traffic is growing, getting closer and closer to pre-Covid levels, returning profitable even though the airlines are still heavily in debt. There are those who emerge from the crisis strengthened, as in the case of low-cost airlines that grow at the expense of legacy carriers: according to the study by the consultancy firm AlixPartners, low-cost carriers in Europe have increased their market share to 54% from 48% pre-Covid to the detriment of national companies that now represent a…