Home Business The alarm from the ECB: “We need new hikes, it is wrong to think that inflation will drop by itself”
Business

The alarm from the ECB: “We need new hikes, it is wrong to think that inflation will drop by itself”

by admin
The alarm from the ECB: “We need new hikes, it is wrong to think that inflation will drop by itself”

The price flares are more persistent than expected, and to think that there is an automatic turnaround is wrong. The European Central Bank (ECB) launches another alarm on inflation dynamics. According to the minutes of the last meeting in early September, published yesterday, “inflation has been repeatedly higher than expected, and the upward pressures on prices will not come down on their own”. Therefore, new interest rate hikes will have to come, following the 50 basis point hike in July and the 75 basis point hike a month ago. The battle ahead of October 27, the date of the next meeting, has already begun. On the one hand, the most aggressive countries, such as Germany, Holland, Austria and the Baltics. On the other hand, those who will ask for more gradual normalization, such as Italy and Greece.

The report from the latest ECB meeting highlights that the eurozone is in a complicated situation. In the minutes it is emphasized that “putting too much emphasis on supply-side problems risks neglecting the fact that it is necessary to act on demand to bring down inflation”. For chief economist Philip Lane, the role of demand is higher than before. And this is an element that jeopardizes the anchoring of expectations, as well as the Eurotower compass to control and mitigate the price pressure on consumers. The admission that there is a risk of going out of phase is subtle. But there is. “Inflation was too high, it will probably remain above the Governing Council’s target for an extended period,” the text reads. Not only that: “The expected weakening of economic activity would not be sufficient to reduce inflation significantly and in itself would not bring the expected inflation back to the target”. Furthermore, in the event of a total shutdown of the Russian gas taps, the ECB has highlighted that 2023 will coincide with the recession in the euro area.

See also  New Porsche 911 Gt3 RS: all there is to the 525 hp sports car

On the financial markets, with Milan very weak, there was a slight tension on the yields of European government bonds. The British 10-year rate was running, rising to 4.2%, with an increase of 18 basis points. The spread between BTPs and Bunds stood at 242 points, compared to 243 at the time and 240 at the start of the session. The yield of the Italian 10-year rises to 4.5% (+5 basis points). The rates of the peripheral countries of the euro area also increased, with Spain at 3.78% (+5 points) and Greece at 4.72% (+6 points).

Meanwhile, weapons are being refined for the next increase in the cost of money. In the last meeting some members of the Board asked for a 50 basis point increase, but at the end of the discussion all the members agreed on the 75 basis point increase. As Christine Lagarde remarked several times, every future decision will be taken “from meeting to meeting on the basis of macroeconomic data”. By the end of the month, therefore, in the event of further pressure on prices, a further increase of 75 basis points cannot be ruled out.

You may also like

Enel’s black crisis in Piazza Affari and ENI...

Citi is bullish on U.S. and U.K. stocks,...

Cruises and ferries are growing in the Adriatic...

Manufacturing production index expands, industrial economy continues to...

Dear bills, here’s how to get back on...

Amazon plans to hire 150,000 workers for the...

Porsche puts the arrow and surpasses Volkswagen: it...

Piazza Affari closes badly with utilities and banks...

B20: Sustainability agenda within reach by overcoming liquidity...

Dynamic gas price cap in Italy and 3...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy