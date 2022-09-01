Listen to the audio version of the article

An urgent government measure is needed, or by the end of the year Italians risk paying more than 2 euros per liter for milk. The alarm comes from Granarolo and Lactalis, the two main producers in our country. Two rivals, in terms of size and turnover, which for once have decided to join the voices to draw the attention of the institutions to a real emergency, that of the selling price of one of the basic goods in the national spending basket.

Inflation can no longer be absorbed by companies, say the two giants, one owned by France and the other, Granarolo, owned by the Granlatte breeders’ cooperative. Both companies claim to have taken on a price increase of between 25% and 30% so far. Despite this, since the spring the price of milk for consumers has risen to reach (Nielsen data) 1.80 euros per liter. Up to now, the increases have significantly affected almost all the cost items that make up the milk supply chain: from animal feed, which required an almost 50% increase in the price of milk recognized to farmers, to paper packaging and in plastic.

Today, however, the greatest concern is represented by the increase in energy costs: “If there is no turnaround, this is an inflation of 200% in 2022 compared to 2021 and a risk of over 100% in 2023 compared to to 2022 – said the president of Granarolo, Gianpiero Calzolari -. It is unsustainable inflation even for a large company, since it lasts over time and which, if downloaded as it is on the market, would significantly affect our consumers, with inevitable consequences on consumption “

Lactalis reports similar numbers: “The increase in energy costs on our organization has generated a devastating impact – says Giovanni Pomella, CEO of Lactalis in Italy – we are talking about a + 220% of expenditure recorded in 2022 compared to 2021, and an estimate of + 90% in 2023 compared to 2022. Businesses are at their last resort, they have already done well beyond their means and the time of public responsibility has come. In this dramatic situation, as entrepreneurs we have put aside market rivalries and we have joined our appeal to the political world to reiterate the need to intervene responsibly to protect the entire supply chain and the consumer.