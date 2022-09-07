Listen to the audio version of the article

Due to the expensive energy, the bread is likely to reach 6 euros per kilo. The alarm was raised by the president of Unipan, Confcommercio’s Union of Bakers of Campania, Mimmo Filosa: “With quintupled bills that make operating costs unsustainable, companies are faced with the alternative of increasing the price of bread up to 5-6 euros per kilo, or go out of business », he said speaking at the meeting of the Agriculture Commission of the Campania Region.

The alarm launched in Naples is coupled with the estimates on the price of milk made known at the end of August by Granarolo and Lactalis in a joint statement: in the absence of public interventions, the two giants of the dairy sector argue, the price of milk could this autumn easily exceed 2 euros per liter.

The high prices are already cutting the food purchases of Italians: according to an analysis by Coldiretti on the first seven months of 2022, consumers have already reduced their food spending by 3.2%. Yet despite this tightening on the stock exchange cord, the result was still a 3.6% increase in spending due to inflation. The only goods to increase concern low-cost food, with food discounters showing a 9.6% jump in sales in value in the first seven months, the highest in detail.