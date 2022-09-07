Home Business The alarm of the bakers: the price of bread will reach 6 euros
Business

The alarm of the bakers: the price of bread will reach 6 euros

by admin
The alarm of the bakers: the price of bread will reach 6 euros

Due to the expensive energy, the bread is likely to reach 6 euros per kilo. The alarm was raised by the president of Unipan, Confcommercio’s Union of Bakers of Campania, Mimmo Filosa: “With quintupled bills that make operating costs unsustainable, companies are faced with the alternative of increasing the price of bread up to 5-6 euros per kilo, or go out of business », he said speaking at the meeting of the Agriculture Commission of the Campania Region.

The alarm launched in Naples is coupled with the estimates on the price of milk made known at the end of August by Granarolo and Lactalis in a joint statement: in the absence of public interventions, the two giants of the dairy sector argue, the price of milk could this autumn easily exceed 2 euros per liter.

The high prices are already cutting the food purchases of Italians: according to an analysis by Coldiretti on the first seven months of 2022, consumers have already reduced their food spending by 3.2%. Yet despite this tightening on the stock exchange cord, the result was still a 3.6% increase in spending due to inflation. The only goods to increase concern low-cost food, with food discounters showing a 9.6% jump in sales in value in the first seven months, the highest in detail.

See also  14 shares gained more than 50% of the stock market shares, and the largest increase in the city’s Heungjiang – yqqlm

You may also like

An app with job opportunities for 2 million...

Piazza Affari closes little move on the eve...

Nancai Talks You Know｜The 2022 Top 500 Private...

Google Maps, here is the new function to...

Wall Street on the rise, Powell speaks tomorrow....

Italo brings self-defense and self-construction courses between employees...

Eurozone recession risk, Gentiloni: “The energy crisis is...

Long-termism consolidates brand value!Xilinmen, Moutai and other companies...

Eni buys BP’s activities in Algeria: two concessions...

The 13th China Dairy Industry Conference and D20...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy