Listen to the audio version of the article

State-of-the-art materials, innovative solutions and attention to environmental sustainability are some of the characteristics that distinguish the AllaGrande – Pirelli boat, the first Class 40 boat entirely designed and built in the Sangiorgio Marine shipyard in Genoa, with which the Milanese skipper Ambrogio Beccaria, athlete of the Yacht Club Italiano, will participate in the Rum routenon-stop solo ocean crossing from Saint Malò to Guadalupe, starting on November 6th.

The boat, 12 meters long, was presented in the historic headquarters of the Yci of Genoa, in the presence of the president of the Yacht Club, Gerolamo Bianchi of the mayor of Genoa (and sailor), Marco Bucci, of Simona Giorgetta, member of the board of directors Mapei (more sponsor of AllaGrande) and, via video link, Marco Tronchetti Provera, CEO of Pirelli.

Easy to steer boat

«I wanted a boat – said Beccaria – easy to steer in difficult situations, easy to steer with 30 knots, easy to push to the maximum. Experience and engineering method have led to this hull, which has a very aft center of gravity, to have a bow that does not cut through the waves but bounces on them. I’m interested in having more control than speed ».

The boat has some features that make it unique: a very wide and short bow, gull-wing tilting rudders and a mobile bowsprit. “Making a boat with these characteristics is a risk – said the skipper – all the others have a fixed bowsprit, we wanted to make a boat different from that of the others”.

Pirelli philosophy

The slogan will stand out on the sails There is no power without control, to underline the philosophy of the boat and the link with the sponsor, it is Pirelli. «This is a very special project – recalled Tronchetti Provera – which can enable us to compete with French sailing».