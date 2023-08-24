The All-New 2024 Toyota Tundra: A Powerful and Stylish Pick-Up Truck for All Terrains

Toyota Tundra 2024: New Updates for Style and Off-Road Performance

The Toyota Tundra has always been a top choice among pick-up truck enthusiasts, and now it’s even better. The highly coveted Tundra is known for its ability to tackle any terrain and weather conditions, and the 2024 model is no exception.

One of the latest additions to the Tundra lineup is the Nightshade package, exclusively available for the Limited versions. This package enhances the truck’s style and attitude with various black accents, including 20-inch wheels, fenders, grille, mirror caps, and badging. It’s sure to turn heads wherever it goes.

But the updates don’t stop there. The 2024 Tundra Platinum 4x4s can now be equipped with the iconic TRD Off-Road Package. This package includes a factory-installed 3-inch TRD suspension lift kit for increased truck clearance, a rear with electronic lockout for additional traction in 4WD Baja applications, a new multi-link rear suspension, double wishbone front suspension, Bilstein monotube shocks, and other updates that make this pick-up truck one of the most complete on the market.

Inside, the Tundra offers the Toyota Audio Multimedia system, featuring a standard 8-inch centrally located touchscreen or an available 14-inch touchscreen with enhanced resolution. The truck also boasts premium materials in the armrests, seats, panels, and doors, providing a luxurious and comfortable interior experience.

Under the hood, the Tundra is offered with two powertrain options. The i-FORCE 24-valve biturbo V6 engine delivers an impressive 389 HP and 649 Nm of torque, while the hybrid i-FORCE MAX engine offers a remarkable 437 HP and 790 Nm of torque. Both engines are paired with a ten-speed electronically controlled intelligent automatic transmission with sequential shifting.

Safety is a top priority for Toyota, and the Tundra comes equipped with the Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 package as standard. This package includes advanced safety features such as a pre-collision system with pedestrian detector, traffic sign recognition, lane departure alert with steering assistance, and more.

The 2024 Toyota Tundra is now available in the United States with a starting price of $39,965. With its new updates for style, off-road performance, and advanced safety features, the Tundra is ready to take on any challenge that comes its way.

