technology is obviously enhanced. The front row adopts a three-screen combination of 10-inch full LCD instrument, 10.1-inch LCD central control screen, 10.25-inch entertainment screen (optional) in the passenger seat, and a HUD head-up display device.
entertainment screen to listen to music, watch movies, etc. The steering wheel is still the classic three-spoke large disc design. In addition, the new car is also equipped with a McIntosh audio system and a 950W power amplifier. Through the calculation of 12 optimal sound field points and 19 speakers in the whole car, it can not only restore the most realistic sound field sound quality, but also simulate the sound quality of the microphone on the central control screen. Jingtu’s classic lake blue real-time power output display table.
Bitauto News On February 11, the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe started pre-sale, with the pre-sale price starting at 650,000 yuan. As a plug-in hybrid model, its appearance and interior are not much different from the new Grand Cherokee L fuel version. It uses a plug-in hybrid power system composed of a 2.0T engine, electric motor and battery pack.
