Bitauto News On February 11, the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe started pre-sale, with the pre-sale price starting at 650,000 yuan. As a plug-in hybrid model, its appearance and interior are not much different from the new Grand Cherokee L fuel version. It uses a plug-in hybrid power system composed of a 2.0T engine, electric motor and battery pack.