The all-star lineup of Yuanhang Motors debuted at the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Auto Show to showcase the demeanor of Chinese-style luxury cars-Qianlong.com·China Capital.com

Source title: All-star lineup of Yuanhang Motors unveiled at the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Auto Show to showcase the demeanor of Chinese-style luxury cars

On June 16, the 2023 (27th) Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area International Automobile Expo and New Energy Automobile Expo (hereinafter referred to as "Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Auto Show") was fully opened at Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center (Futian). On the day of the auto show, Yuanhang Motors brought two luxury cars, Yuanhang Y6 and Yuanhang Y7, and two luxury SUVs, Yuanhang H8 and Yuanhang H9, to the exhibition to show the style of Chinese luxury cars to the public. As a high-end new energy vehicle brand built by Universiade Group, Yuanhang Motors endorses the group's strong brand strength, combines the development trend of the luxury car market, and deeply understands the car purchase needs of the new generation of consumers. The perfect model for the diverse needs of the elite. In the field of technology, Yuanhang Auto cooperates with domestic and foreign first-class suppliers to jointly develop innovative technologies. Bosch provides electronic and electrical architecture, integrated intelligent chassis integration technology, and advanced driver assistance system for Yuanhang Automobile. Huawei brings vehicle domain controller, vehicle gateway VIU, thermal management, electronic steering, etc. to Yuanhang Automobile. The cockpit system, through Ali's rich ecological empowerment, the alliance of multiple giants, coupled with Yuanhang Auto's own brand innovation strength, enables Yuanhang Auto to create a global product lineup with excellent technology, first-class quality, and high-end luxury. In terms of appearance design, Yuanhang Motors combines the current popular elements and adds unique design styles to create a refreshing model for consumers. At the auto show, Yuanhang Y6, Yuanhang Y7, Yuanhang H8, and Yuanhang H9 each had their own characteristics, and instantly captured the hearts of consumers. In terms of power, the Yuanhang series models are equipped with four-wheel drive and dual motors, with a peak power of 500kW and a peak torque of 800N m. Among them, the fastest 0-100km/h acceleration time of Yuanhang Y6 and Y7 is only 3.2s. In terms of smart technology, Yuanhang series models are equipped with facial recognition Face ID, AliOS smart cockpit system, 17.38-inch super large entertainment screen, 70-inch AR-HUD, immersive audio system (27 speakers with independent power amplifier), etc., bringing wisdom and convenience to consumers driving experience. In terms of chassis, Yuanhang series models are equipped with Bosch iBooster brake-by-wire, Bosch ESP9.3 body stabilization system, Brembo professional-grade brake system, intelligent air suspension, and CDC intelligent shock absorption system. Willing to enjoy every ride. The pace of life of contemporary consumers is fast, and the first consideration of travel is convenience, speed and practicality. For some consumers, although new energy vehicles are energy-efficient, they are discouraged by pain points such as short range and slow charging. Yuanhang New Energy focuses on the mileage anxiety problem of consumers. It adopts 800V high-voltage architecture and matches with super charging piles. It can achieve 300+km of charging in 10 minutes at the fastest. It also has a boost charging function and is compatible with ordinary charging piles. These are beyond fuel vehicles. The mileage of a tank of fuel opens up a carefree car life for consumers. Yuanhang Automobile takes "diligence to establish itself, diligence to establish a family, and diligence to establish a career" as the common spiritual totem of the brand and users, and deeply implements the cultural concept of "high attainment, far reach, and diligence and stability". From the perspective of demand, we will work hand in hand with excellent companies such as Bosch, Huawei, and Alibaba Banma to continuously develop and launch new technological achievements, actively overcome the technical barriers of luxury cars, and make unremitting efforts to realize the Chinese people's dream of high-end luxury new energy. Innovation leads, wisdom wins the future. The "All-Star Product" of Yuanhang Automobile was unveiled at the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Auto Show. With many advantages such as cutting-edge technology, ingenious design, and superior performance, it attracted countless consumers to the booth for tasting, presenting a luxurious technology feast for the audience. At the same time, it further demonstrated the brand spirit of Yuanhang Automobile's continuous innovation. In the future, Yuanhang Motors will continue to break the traditional rules of the high-end electric vehicle market, and use innovation as the driving force to help the high-quality development of the new energy industry!

