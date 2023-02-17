Listen to the audio version of the article

The Alpine A523 was the last to appear among the single-seaters at the start of the 2023 Formula One world championship, but the ambitions are that of a top team. It can only be like this given that the name Alpine, the excellent sports car of the Renault Group, is an iconic brand in F.1. Also because it is the French national team of F1, at least that’s how the Italian CEO of the group presented it, who always follows the sporting adventure of the brand that he strongly desired in F.1 as an enthusiast.

We start from fourth place among the constructors

To complete the French message, there is also the announcement that Zinedine Zidane will be the ambassador of the brand and the testimonial of Alpine to promote equal opportunities. From a sporting point of view, we start again from fourth place in the 2022 constructors’ standings after Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes, albeit with one less Fernando Alonso, but a Pierre Gasly alongside the confirmed Esteban Ocon. A couple that makes the Alpine a stable with a French license plate.

De Meo “It was right to bring Alpine to F.1”

The CEO Luca De Meo does not hide his ambitions. “I can’t wait for the F.1 season to start and look forward to seeing Alpine F1 continue their impressive journey to the top of the grid.

Since the Alpine name entered Formula 1, I have seen clear and tangible progress which is the result of the passion, determination and dedication of all the staff. Confirming that my choice to bring Alpine back to the great circus of F1 was right”.

Fernando Alonso’s traumatic farewell

2023 will need to be a year in which we continue to show progress. In this sense, Fernando Alonso’s traumatic farewell could create some problems. But on the other hand, the two young drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly have the opportunity to secure from a good push. The first, in his fourth season with Renault, is enthusiastic, but remains down to earth. “A new car brings more opportunities and, as a driver, all I want is to hit the track”.