The American auto industry against Biden’s green transition

Auto, the US industry against Biden

The Auto Industry Against President Biden, TheAlliance for automotive innovationan association that brought together the major manufacturers and suppliers of auto components (basically the twin of Acea in Europe) declares war on the US president’s “green” plan which provides for electric vehicles in a short time and even earlier the transition to Euro 7. association headed by houses of the caliber of Bmw, Bosch, Ford, Gm, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes, Nissan, Toyota o Volkswagen put pen to paper that the targets presented by the EPA (the Environmental Protection Agency), for the 2032 they are “neither reasonable nor attainable”.

What does the US president want?

The agency has proposed a goal of cutting emissions of 56% in 2026 and to achieve a progressive and constant increase in the share of electric cars for sales of new cars: 37% by 2027, 60% by 2030 and 67% by 2032. The US industry has responded with a real cry of alarm, highlighting the low sales of battery-powered cars last year (just under 6%) and also the consequences of excluding the ibride plug-in. “This decision – explains the association – will reduce the choice of consumers and will push the car manufacturers not to respect the objectives because they are unattainable”. The US industry then wonders why the Phevs were not included as happened in 2021, when the White House itself had indicated the 2030 goal, shared by the industry itself, of new car sales represented by at least 50% by electric, plug-in hybrid or fuel cell.

Not only criticisms but proposals

Washington is therefore asked to “correct course” under the sign of five precise proposals. They range from the request to the inclusion of ibride plug-in and the FCEV to stop the idea of ​​the very expensive transition to Euro 7 because “every dollar invested in internal combustion technology is a dollar not spent on zero-emission technologies”. The agency should also “synchronize” its rules with the standard Cafe (Corporate average fuel economy) del Department of Transportation to avoid regulatory conflicts with individual states. Finally, the Alliance asks, just like Acea, to take into consideration the state of the necessary facilities to promote the transition to electric, i.e. le private charging networks and on roads and highways and finally the availability of raw materials to make batteries.

