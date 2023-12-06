Home » The American Dollar Reaches Record Price in Cuban Informal Market
Business

The American Dollar Reaches Record Price in Cuban Informal Market

by admin
The American Dollar Reaches Record Price in Cuban Informal Market

The American dollar (USD) continues to climb in the Cuban informal market, reaching a new record price in the last 24 hours. The independent media elToque reported on Wednesday that the dollar rose to 1 x 267 CUP, which is an increase of one peso compared to the previous day.

Many people on the street are anticipating that the value of currencies will continue to rise, especially with the approaching end-of-year holidays and increased consumption despite the struggling Cuban economy.

The euro also remains high at 1 x 275 CUP, while the freely convertible currency (MLC) stands at 1 x 245. The median purchase and sale values for the euro also remain at 275 pesos.

The informal exchange market has a significant impact on the lives of Cuban citizens, who are facing inflation, widespread shortages, and an ongoing economic crisis. The increasing value of reference currencies in the informal market is seen as a way for people to meet their growing daily needs.

The Cuban official press has dismissed the value of the dollar in the informal market as “fictitious,” attributing it to external forces attempting to destabilize the government. However, the reality of the rising currency values is reflected in the purchase and sale announcements on social networks.

elToque calculates its reference rate by analyzing all purchase and sale advertisements on social networks and classified websites, providing a useful tool for understanding the values of major currencies in the country.

See also  From the detection to the treatment of the new crown concept, the popularity of the new crown continues

You may also like

CSI A50 Index ETF (159593): Ping An Fund...

Clinic scandal on Lake Constance: This is what...

Bridge over the Strait, Salvini replies to Bonelli:...

CSI A50 Index ETF (159593): Correction announcement regarding...

Hard coal power plant – Berner BKW wants...

Rising Consumer Price Index in the US Impacts...

Istat, 2023 GDP growth of 0.9%. Exports to...

70,000 passengers affected – flight attendants go on...

Tiktok: Employees who express themselves critically lose their...

Official Exchange Rates in Cuba for March 12,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy