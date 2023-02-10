The king Biden has the right to blow up all our fragile legal constructions and we just have to take note of it

While the homeland of the nice singing wonder who will win the San Remo festival, the news of the journalistic investigation conducted by the Pulitzer prize Seymour Hersh on the sabotage of Nord Stream pipelines takes a back seat, I dare say in the news, without politics, the judiciary or public opinion asking serious questions.

In a nutshell, Seymour Hersh claims (in great detail), that the two gas pipelines were detonated by American divers commissioned by Joe Bidenwho, before authorizing the mission, would have even warned Olaf Scholz.

Nobody seems to care about this, we are so used to the absurd that we are no longer able to be indignant. After all, the United States carried out sabotage to free Europe (and above all Germany) from dependence on gas supplied at low cost by the Russian Federation, obtaining a triple result: weaken the Russian Federation, make Europe unconditional and sell your gas liquid. The results were achieved, no one (not even Olaf Scholz) complained, so it can be said that Joe Biden acted legitimately.

As a jurist – I know I’m being pedantic – I would have a lot to object to.

Never as in the last three years have we witnessed a phenomenon of systematic violation of current law in the name of a state of emergency (pandemic, war). It is enough to read the reasons with which the Constitutional Court judged vaccination obligations legitimate to realize that yes, a Constitution still exists, but in emergencies the executive power can violate it in the collective interest. I limit myself, humbly, to observing that the Constitutions were born precisely to protect citizens against abuses of the executive power…

Thus, an act of international terrorism carried out with the authorization of the President of the United States goes unnoticed: the end justifies the means.

The logic of war – which day after day brings us closer to a catastrophe unprecedented in history – prevails over everything, even over the law. After all, the law is a luxury that we can afford in ordinary times, but these are emergency times. No one observes that if ours are emergency times it is because someone has pursued a precise political design of NATO enlargement (not to mention the pursuit of the projects of gain of function which caused a laboratory-created virus – some say – to kill over six million of us human beings).

