The amusement park sector in Italy is worth 2 billion and demands attention

The numbers of amusement parks in Italy

Ferris wheels, roller coasters, water slides and more. There is a business in Italy made up of games and entertainment that is much more significant and exciting than one might sometimes think. An industry that embraces 230 companies, which employs a 30,000 people and which has planned investments of 450 million over the next three years alone. But that is often not taken into due consideration.

Meeting with the minister

It is in this direction that the first official meeting between the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè and the Italian permanent parks association, member of Confindustria. An attempt to outline a strategic development plan for the sector, which has now become an important attraction also for foreign tourists. There are 20 million visitors nationwide who populate each year the theme, water, wildlife and adventure parks of the boot, most of which are reopening these days. “To keep pace with international competition, companies in the sector, especially smaller ones, need to be able to count on concrete and continuous institutional support, which to date, despite our numerous awareness campaigns, has substantially missed,” he says Luciano Pareschi, president of the association.

Industry demands

With a turnover that, between ticket sales and related activities, reaches 2 billion euros, in 2023 the various entertainment realities have already invested over 120 million in new attractions and thematic areas and are preparing to hire 20 thousand seasonal employees by the summer. Among the requests submitted to the minister are the simplification of the authorization procedures for new projects, greater flexibility on the labor market and easier access to credit.

“We found great willingness on the part of the minister – continues Pareschi -. He understood that we as entrepreneurs, we want to invest, but that for too many years the park sector has been completely forgotten. The aim is to continue to create wealth in the territories where we operate, while overcoming the many constraints that still bind us”.

The search for seasonal

Pareschi is also the founder of Caribe Bay, an oasis of 80 thousand square meters between palm trees and white sand Caribbean in Lido di Jesolo (Venice). Recently the structure has opened the selections to hire 200 people, with 3 and a half month seasonal contracts, including a training period. “In recent years, the search for personnel has become more difficult – confides the entrepreneur -. In 2022 the selections lasted for the entire season and we had to give up opening a refreshment point. It seems that younger people are no longer willing to work in the summer months. Still, we give you the opportunity to experiment with different tasks linked to the world of tourism, which is the main resource of our territory, and we guarantee the wages set out in the contract”.

The theme park in the Italian capital

Also Leolandia, the theme park of Capriate San Gervasio (Bergamo) dedicated to the under 12 and still entirely Italian capital, opened the selections for 80 seasonal, which add up to the more than 120 entries made in February. “We give employment to all those groups that often enjoy little attention on the part of the labor market – confirms Giuseppe Ira, the president of the park -. What we are asking politics is to work together so that parks can become a major tourist attraction for Italy”.

Leolandia attracts more than a million visitors during its opening period and has already planned 20 million euros of investments over 3 years, which also include a strong acceleration towards sustainability, with the covering of parking lots with solar panels. Then there are plans to have 20% of its games tied to water and it is evaluating the acquisition of some hotels near the park.

After the pandemic

“The keyword is simplification – he intervenes Maurizio Crisanti, secretary of the Italian permanent parks association – for the creation of a more dynamic and flexible labor market and to facilitate relations between companies and institutions, so that together we can face the new challenges that await us in the future”.

The pandemic years have burned over 250 million euros in turnover and tens of thousands of jobs. But 2022 has rekindled enthusiasm in the sector and it is estimated that the barrier of 20 million Italian visitors and that of the 1.5 million foreigners.

The goal is therefore to arrive at the sharing of a strategic plan with the government to guarantee the growth of the sector. Otherwise, as Crisanti summarizes, “iThe risk is the loss of competitivenessdue to the inability to update the Italian tourist offer with contents that must work synergistically with the great historical, cultural and naturalistic heritage of the country”.