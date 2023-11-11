The analysis of the 2023 mayoral election results in Cali, Colombia

By Santiago Londoño, political scientist at the Javeriana Cali University, Special for El País

After the results of the elections of last October 29, it is possible to advance in several analyzes based on the way in which the people of Cali took the day that left Alejando Eder as the next mayor.

For example, it is interesting to see how the two leaders, he and Roberto Ortiz, changed their elections compared to 2019.

Alejandro Eder was elected mayor of Cali for the period 2024-2027. | Photo: El País

The first point to analyze is that ‘El Chontico’ seems to have a ceiling of around 200 thousand votes. That is to say, he had growth compared to four years ago, but not substantial, despite having been a councilor since then and having run a campaign that led him to lead the polls during most of the race.

And the most telling thing is that, apparently, they turned mostly to Alejandro Eder, since this candidate managed to increase almost 175 thousand votes in the 22 communes (not counting the census post and the townships), while Roberto Ortiz increased by approximately 32 thousand (see maps).

This great difference is explained by multiple factors: First, Eder managed, as had been mentioned, to ‘fall in love’ with the middle and upper strata to have their vote, which was the primary one, because among the communes where Ortiz’s vote decreased precisely there are 2, 17, 20 and 22. In fact, there you can see how two dynamics occurred simultaneously: on the one hand, mixed results for ‘Chontico’, losing votes in those four communes, but, at the same time , manage to win another nine against Eder.

However, he also lost support in the highest strata of the city and, perhaps, one of the most telling situations was the decrease in the support he had in Commune 17, the most populous and the one that has generated the greatest pulse in the last elections, to the point of defining, to a large extent, the winner of the Mayor’s Office, because it brings together various strata and geographical areas of the capital of Valle del Cauca.

For his part, Eder emerged as the great winner of the middle and upper strata. In fact, when you see the maps of the voting stations of both candidates, you can see how the President-elect had his greatest figures in the opinion corridor and in the center of the city, while Ortiz had a marked tendency towards the East, as as happened in the 2019 elections.

This result confirms the hypothesis that to be Mayor of Cali a mixture of votes must be obtained in all communes and strata, but the city is increasingly choosing him with a combination of the opinion corridor (communes 2, 17, 19 and 22 ) and the middle strata, obviously with support from the Aguablanca District.

Roberto Ortiz known as Chontico, chance businessman, councilor and candidate for mayor of Cali. | Photo: El País

Now, the recent elections also left two significant events: a change of course was decided with someone who had not been previously elected to public office and the middle and upper strata turned mostly towards this change in the Municipal Government.

The other relevant factor is that the polls, in general, pointed to very close total results, but in the end there was a difference of 100 thousand votes in favor of Eder, which leaves a question about the power of these to ‘drag’ more voters for those who are believed to win.

The above is because in these elections there was no third party as defined as in 2018 (Eder) and, faced with the scenario of only two options, the voter, apparently, takes that signal very seriously to generate a ‘snowball’ effect. ‘ which, added to a campaign more focused on the middle and upper strata, was able to generate the combination that earned the ‘Revivamos Cali’ candidate to be elected as the next Burgomaster of the capital of the Valley.

Aspect of the election day in the capital of Valle del Cauca. | Photo: El País

And how did it go for voting positions?: This says the Cali Visible Observatory, from the Javeriana Cali University

According to the analysis carried out by the Cali Visible Observatory of the Javeriana University, at the level of voting positions, Alejandro

Eder increased his numbers in all of them, except in the Bajo Aguacatal Coliseum, in Commune 1, where he lost 72 votes.

The position where it grew the most was at the Reyes Católicos School, in Commune 17, in which it went from almost 3 thousand votes in 2019 to almost 8 thousand now. A growth of 5 thousand votes.

For Ortiz, the reality was different: he lost votes in around 50 positions between 2019 and 2023, especially in that of the Santa Isabel de Hungary School, Ciudad 2000 headquarters, Comuna 16, where he obtained 1,376 fewer votes. Her greatest increase at the position level was at the Comfandi Calipso School, in Comuna 13, in which she obtained 1,444 more votes. However, this increase in votes is not comparable to that achieved by Eder.

However, the Observatory specifies that 23 new voting stations were created in 2023, which are excluded from this comparison.

More key information about the election

In 2023, Roberto Ortiz increased his number in the two communes where he obtained the most votes in 2019: 13 and 14, says the analysis by the Cali Visible Observatory.

According to the Cali Visible Observatory, 36% of Alejandro Eder’s vote was concentrated in communes 17, 2 and 19.

