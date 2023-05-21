The ‘ancestors’ of Giorgia Meloni, father Franco Incrocci? Left faith and…

The ancestors of Giorgia Meloni, father Francesco “Franco” Meloni Incrocci

Giorgia Meloni’s father in Spain is known as Francesco “Franco” Meloni Incrocci. The double surname is due to the fact that in Spanish bureaucracy a person is also identified with the surname of the mother. The story came out because it was connected to some Italian and Spanish journalistic investigations relating to the events of the premier’s family. The key surname is “Incrocci” because the actress Zoe Incrocci born in Brescia in 1917 and disappeared in 2003 was married to the director Giovanni “Nino” Meloni born in Ghilarza, in the province of Oristano. So she was Lombard and he was Sardinian and they then moved, separately, to the capital where they met. The hypothesis made by various media – in another context – is that the two are the parents of Franco Meloni, i.e. Giorgia’s father who was born in 1941. Zoe was then 24 years old and Giovanni Nino Meloni 42 and this makes the thing plausible at least from the point of view of the so-called parental age. The story of Giorgia’s father is then known. Franco worked in Rome as an accountant and he later moved to the Canary Islands, abandoning his partner Anna Paratore, the mother of Giorgia and Arianna Meloni. Paratore was a writer of romance novels quite pushed under the pseudonyms of Josie Bell and Amanda King.

Father Franco’s political faith was leftist and some sources on the Net report that he was also the secretary of the Communist Refoundation section of Garbatella, but nothing is certain about it, also due to the fact that Meloni does not want to talk about it. His father was of Sardinian origin, from Oristano, so much so that in the Canary Islands he had a restaurant that he called “Marques de Oristano”. Zoe Incrocci has a very strong physical resemblance to Giorgia Meloni but one cannot have the mathematical certainty that she and her husband Giovanni are her biological grandparents, even if the details push in that direction. Zoe Incrocci was an actress and voice actress, sister of Agenore “Age” Incrocci member of the famous screenwriter couple “Age&Scarpelli” who worked with the greatest Italian directors such as Monicelli, Germi, Comencini, Sordi and many others. In 1991 Zoe also won a David di Donatello and a Silver Ribbon for playing the character of Elvira in “Verso Sera” by Francesca Archibugi (1990). We also remember her in “Ugly, dirty and bad” by Ettore Scola (1976) in which she plays the mother of a young prostitute, Tommasina.

