The anti Meloni is only Salvini. This is how the leader of the League influences the prime minister

Meloni has his political opponent in his “house”. This is why he decided no to the ESM in the end

Georgie Melons he understood that the only true one political opponent he has it in the majority and not in the opposition, it’s Matteo Salvini. At the moment the prime minister’s main problem is the leader of the Lega. And it’s not a secret. Salvini has long since begun his election campaign towards the Europeans. Meloni simply decided to do not leave him any advantages. Hence the last minute choice to vote against the ratification of Mes and align with the Northern League line. This Thursday Giorgia Melons it will clarify everything. At 11 am the prime minister – we read in Il Domani – will address the journalists during the usual end-of-year press conference. And he will have to answer the questions that, thanks to the flu and the Christmas break, remain suspended. On all those about the new Stability pact and on the rejection of the ratification of Mes that the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgettihas publicly criticized and which risks creating many problems for majority in Europe.

Salvini – reports Repubblica – he had already started some time ago with i far-right ralliesopen even to German neo-Nazis. The concrete objective, completely successful, coincided with a move by internal politics: cornering rival Meloni, pinning her to her pass anti-European rhetoric to push it towards a renewed delegitimization. Thus the right-center demonstrates that it has found its unity, but at the price of becoming radicalized. Who voted in September ’22 Brothers of Italy in the hope of encouraging the birth of a modern conservative party, today witnesses the return of “Salvinism”however with a peculiarity: the League is no longer at 34 percent in the country, as in ’19, but just under 10. A big difference, and yet it is enough to undermine the Melonian leadership.

