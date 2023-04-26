The anti-system push weakens. Declining refusal towards politics

Progressive sentiment and the moderate area have grown in the last 5 years

The majority seek change through reforms, while 16% want a radical overthrow of the current system. It is one of the main data that emerges from the “Swg radar”, which Affaritaliani.it publishes in its entirety.

Progressive sentiment and the moderate area have grown in the last 5 years, while the anti-system push has weakened. The rejection of traditional politics is decreasing: only one out of four Italians feels close to anti-politics. Compared to 2018, support for revolutionary methods is significantly reduced, more than half of Italians support the path of reforms.

Other ideas from the SWG survey, for example on the bear that killed a runner in Trentino: killing JJ4 is a nonsense choice, a form of revenge that will not make citizens safer. For 30% introducing dangerous animals into the Alps was a serious mistake.

Us and advertising

Free TV, newspapers, social networks and radio: advertising in abundance for 8 out of 10. The impact varies with the channels and is better in print. What irritates us the most are frequency, repetitiveness and forced interruption. But the disturbing elements vary between young people and seniors. The spot we like: the style directs our judgments more than the product-service itself; values ​​affect more than characters and testimonials.

Subscribe to the newsletter

