The Competition and Market Authority has imposed a Enel Energy an administrative fine equal to 3.5 million, to the companies Conseed and Seed, jointly, an administrative fine equal to one million, to Zetagroup an administrative fine equal to 280 thousand euros, to New Working, Run and Sofir, respectively, an administrative fine equal at 100 thousand euros. The proceeding arose following numerous reports from consumers and consumer associations who highlighted the deception of a pre-recorded message broadcast by a so-called Enel answering machine and by call center operators, concerning the date of termination of the protected market, that is, the regime of greater price protection in the energy sector for small end customers.

The misleading term

This term, currently scheduled for 10 January 2024, was indicated by operators as imminent or, in any case, much earlier than the effective date of termination. Contrary to the truth, the transition from the protected to the free energy market has been proposed as mandatory in some cases.

The misleading information was intended to induce consumers to sign a contract on the free energy market with Enel. Furthermore, according to the Authority, the conduct was aggressive due to the insistent and repeated phone calls that broadcast the pre-recorded message, even directed to the many consumers who had not provided prior consent to be contacted for marketing purposes.

The role of partners

The investigation showed that the partner agencies Conseed, Seed, Zetagroup, New Working and Run knowingly carried out their sales activity making use of sub-agencies and single agents – not authorized by Enel – who unduly had lists of customers belonging to the protected market and who used an automated answering machine to promote Enel’s commercial offers.

The Authority considered that such conduct constitutes an unfair commercial practice because it is capable of appreciably distorting the consumer’s economic behavior in relation, moreover, to a service of primary interest, such as that of the supply of energy services. Furthermore, these companies, as well as Sofir, were found to be responsible for the failure to set up an adequate control system on their sales network.