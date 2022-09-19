The text of the research report

1. Market review

The main contract of Thread 2301 closed a 12-point upper shadow line, 28 points lower shadow line, and 109-point shadow line this week. This week’s opening price: 3795, this week’s closing price: 3686, and this week’s highest price: 3807, the lowest price this week: 3658, down 70 points from last week’s closing, a weekly drop of 1.86%.

Second, the news situation

1. Multiple departments have issued the implementation plan of “three products” in the raw material industry to optimize the structure of traditional varieties. Focusing on the advantageous raw material varieties in the fields of petrochemical chemicals, steel, non-ferrous metals, building materials, etc., systematically sort out the existing standards and product types, accelerate the elimination of similar brands with low-end and overlapping performances, and improve the supply level and level of traditional products.

In key areas such as steel, aluminum, cement and other key areas, we will improve the main variety system and promote the systematic development of products. speed up steel,Glassceramics and other traditional products are upgraded to continuously improve product performance and quality.

Vigorously explore new markets and new uses for traditional products, tap the consumption potential of green building materials, aluminum materials and other products, and continuously improve the competitive advantages and efficiency of traditional products.

2. National Energy Administration: From January to August, the total electricity consumption of the whole society was 5,783.9 billion kWh, a year-on-year increase of 4.4%. Among them, in August, the electricity consumption of the whole society was 852 billion kWh, a year-on-year increase of 10.7%.

3. According to the data of China Shipbuilding Industry Association, from January to August 2022, China’s shipbuilding completion volume, new orders, and hand-held orders accounted for 45.4%, 50.6% and 47.7% of the global market share, respectively. The three major indicators of China’s shipbuilding Continue to rank first in the world.

4. Passenger Association: From September 1st to 12th, the passenger car market retailed 462,000 vehicles; the national passenger vehicle manufacturers wholesaled 526,000 vehicles. The retail sales of the national passenger car market in September was relatively stable, and the fuel vehicle market still has great growth potential.

3. Market outlook

Supply side:According to data, thread production decreased by 5,500 tons to 3,070,800 tons this week, a year-on-year decrease of 0,700 tons, and thread production declined slightly after seven consecutive weeks of increases. Recently, the loss of electric furnace production has increased, and the resumption of production of long-process blast furnaces is also coming to an end, so the space for further growth of supply is limited. Continue to monitor supply-side changes.

Inventory:According to the data, this week, the thread community warehouse increased by 159,800 tons to 4,962,700 tons, a year-on-year decrease of 2,339,600 tons; the factory warehouse increased by 20,200 tons to 2,253,500 tons, a year-on-year decrease of 807,800 tons; the total inventory increased by 180,000 tons. to 7.2162 million tons. Social inventory and total inventory went out of inventory after accumulating inventory for 12 consecutive weeks, and the decline expanded. Continue to monitor inventory changes.

Demand side:According to the data, the apparent consumption of thread this week fell by 322,400 tons from the previous month to 2,890,800 tons, a year-on-year decrease of 534,800 tons. At present, downstream demand in some regions is gradually released, and market transactions have increased.

According to customs data, China exported 6.153 million tons of steel in August, a decrease of 518,000 tons from the previous month, a year-on-year increase of 21.8%; the cumulative export of steel from January to August was 46.225 million tons, a year-on-year decrease of 3.9%. The weakening of external demand led to a decrease in exports in August. the fall back.

At present, the macro-policy level continues to release positive effects. The executive meeting of the State Council has deployed to revitalize the limit of more than 500 billion yuan of special bonds accumulated by local governments since 2019. All local governments should complete the issuance by the end of October, and give priority to supporting projects under construction.

In response to the further increase in the policy of guaranteeing the handover of buildings and lowering the threshold for residents to purchase houses, Zhengzhou has decided to carry out the special action of “working hard for 30 days to ensure the full resumption of construction of the city’s suspended buildings”, requiring that all properties in Zhengzhou be realized before October 6. The real estate projects with the problem of suspension of construction continued to resume work in an all-round way.

Evergrande Group pointed out that there are currently 706 construction projects in the country, 668 projects have resumed construction, and 38 projects have not resumed construction, requiring companies in relevant regions to fully resume work before September 30.

In addition, RMB loans increased by 1.25 trillion yuan in August, an increase of 39 billion yuan year-on-year. Among them, medium and long-term loans to households increased by 265.8 billion yuan, and medium and long-term loans to enterprises increased by 735.3 billion yuan. The growth rate of M2 hit a new high in more than six years. The margin of increased social financing improved, and the margin of credit structure improved. Continue to pay attention to changes in demand and policy situation.

Overall:The thread production decreased slightly this week, the total inventory turned from decline to increase, and the apparent consumption dropped significantly. At present, a package of policies to stabilize the economy is being implemented gradually. The thread price is supported by the replenishment of stocks before the National Day holiday and the expectation of macroeconomic policies, but the demand has not improved. It is expected that the price of thread will fluctuate in the short term, and continue to pay attention to the changes in supply and demand.

Technically:From the weekly point of view, the main contract of thread 2301 fluctuated and fell this week, and the weekly average and weekly MACD indicators opened downward; from the daily point of view, the main contract of thread 2301 fell in shock today, falling below the support of the 10-day moving average, and the MACD indicator continued The opening is running upwards, and it is technically in a volatile trend. In the short term, we will pay attention to the support strength near 3600 points below.

