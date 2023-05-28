Home » The appeal of Landi (ex Apple): from Pnrr 500 million to Artificial Intelligence
The appeal of Landi (ex Apple): from Pnrr 500 million to Artificial Intelligence

The appeal of Landi (ex Apple): from Pnrr 500 million to Artificial Intelligence

“Europe is on the edge of the greatest technological development underway. After ChatGpt, companies from the United States, China and India are launching themselves into generative artificial intelligence, and where are we? Don’t we want to make a European one?” is the proposal made yesterday by Marco Landi, now president of Institut EuropIA and in the nineties president and coo of Steve Jobs’ Apple in Cupertino, during the panel “A better economy thanks to artificial intelligence” at the Trento economics festival.

“I am launching an appeal to the Italian government – he continued – so that it can allocate 500 million euros within the Pnrr for the creation of a consortium of Italian companies working on the development of strategic initiatives in the artificial intelligence sector”.

The Old Continent is the first to give itself rules in the field of AI: «I think they are important, because they can also be an example in other countries and will help us to better set up these technologies with which we are already able to carry out detailed analyzes on cancer cell phones, or on the state of aging» underlines Fausto Manzana, president of Confindustria Trento and CEO of Gpi, an ICT company in the health sector.

The representatives of the companies listed some of the main applications of artificial intelligence within their companies, emphasizing the role of training in order to seize the opportunities more than the risks: «Our company has decided to invest in training from kindergarten to to eighth grade, creating an international equal school open to all that teaches robotics and coding from kindergarten, so that tomorrow’s kids aren’t afraid to create something that doesn’t exist today» explained Anna Mareschi Danieli, member of the board of the Danieli & C Group.

See also  In Sardinia, assets of Russian oligarchs for over half a billion have been frozen

Paolo Traverso, strategy and development director of the Bruno Kessler foundation, stated that «today we are facing many turning points. As early as 1998, NASA had written about the use of AI in space. What has changed? Learning techniques have become more and more powerful up to applications capable of striking even in daily use. Looking to the future, I see two problems that will need to be solved: today the pre-training of these systems costs at least one million euros and uses an excessive amount of energy».

