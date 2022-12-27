GAC Aian has another supercar.

A few days ago, the GAC AION Hyper GT preview image was released. Hyper GT is the second car after the Hyper SSR. The Eros Arrow logo will debut at the Guangzhou Auto Show, which opens on December 30.

The appearance of the new car is extremely stylish and sporty, with a streamlined body shape and a closed front face.The most conspicuous thing is that the front row still has gull-wing doors, which is full of supercar style.

In terms of power, according to the information obtained, the new car is expected to provide two models of single-motor and dual-motor versions, and will also support 480kW ultra-fast charging and battery replacement functions.

In terms of power performance, the single-motor version accelerates from 0-100km/h in just 4.9 seconds, and the power parameters of the dual-motor version of the Hyper GT are yet to be officially announced.

However, referring to the Hyper SSR that has already started testing, it can be seen that the Hyper SSR adopts a mid-mounted four-wheel drive/rear drive design, with a peak torque of 12,000 Nm on the wheels, a maximum power of 1,225 horsepower, and an acceleration from 0 to 100 in only 1.9 seconds, making it the fastest mass-produced car in the world. accelerate. It is expected that the power performance of Hyper GT dual motors will not be too weak.

In addition, according to the official introduction, GAC Aian AEP 3.0 is one of the most advanced platforms at the moment. It not only introduces super-running electric drive technology,It also uses Aian’s unique AICS intelligent chassis technology to create a track-level rear-drive driving control.Hyper GT will also give a big surprise in terms of driving control.

In terms of smart cockpit and smart driving, the Protoss architecture equipped with Hyper GT introduces No. 3 infrared remote sensing technology. Through the principle of life body thermal imaging, it makes up for the perception defects of “radar + camera” in bad weather. In addition, the new car also has It will be equipped with 39 sensors including 3 second-generation zoom lidars, which can realize high-end intelligent driving experience.