The appearance, performance and screen under 1.3kg are all for you!ASUS Lingyao 14 2023 review: amazing battery life

1. Foreword: The upgraded version of Lingyao 14 2023, which focuses on parity positioning, is equipped with the 13th generation Core P series

In the past, when talking about thin and light notebooks, many people had the impression that the performance was weak, and it took a long time to open a PPT.

However, in recent years, with the great leap forward in the performance and energy efficiency of mobile platforms, thin and light notebooks can also have strong performance, and taking into account long battery life, major manufacturers have more room to play.

For example, the Lingyao series under ASUS is a thin and light notebook with high appearance and high performance, and it has always been a very eye-catching existence.

Now, we at Kuaitech have received an upgraded version of Lingyao 14 2023, which is equipped with the 13th-generation Core at the same time, and has chosen the high-performance P series.

Lingyao 14 2023 is equipped with Core i7-1360P, which can take into account performance and battery life well. Like the previous generation i7-1260P, it has a 4P+8E 12-core and 16-thread design. The third-level cache reaches 18MB, and the P-core frequency can be turbo-clocked. Up to 5.0GHz, E-core up to 3.7GHz.

The basic power consumption of 28W is very restrained. With the 12V game fan and 75Whr large battery, it can achieve long battery life while releasing strong performance.

Asustek’s flagship good screen strategy is also continued on this thin and light notebook.The 14-inch screen has 2880×1800 resolution, 100% P3 wide color gamut, 600nits peak brightness, 1000000:1 high contrast ratio, 0.2ms response speed, 10bit color depth, and 1.07 billion colors. It has already touched the threshold of professional-grade displays .

It has also passed multiple certifications of DisplayHDR True Black 600 and Pantone colors, and the screen quality is very good.

Next, let’s take a look at the performance of Lingyao 14 2023, which has good performance and screen.