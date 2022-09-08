Home Business The Apple Watch Edition high-end product line was discontinued and replaced by the Hermès cooperation model Apple Watch Apple_Sina Technology_Sina
Business

The Apple Watch Edition high-end product line was discontinued and replaced by the Hermès cooperation model Apple Watch Apple_Sina Technology_Sina

by admin
The Apple Watch Edition high-end product line was discontinued and replaced by the Hermès cooperation model Apple Watch Apple_Sina Technology_Sina


Sina Digital News September 8 morning news, eight years after launching the Apple Watch, Apple today discontinued the series of high-end product lineEdition series

The change comes today, following the release of the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra, the Apple Watch Series 7 Edition is no longer sold, and there is no Apple Watch Series 8 Edition.

This means that this high-end product line has officially stopped today.

Edition was originally Apple’s high-end line, and Apple has used 18K gold, titanium, and ceramic materials to make this series in multiple generations. But today, its status has been replaced by the Apple Watch Hermès.

On the other hand, in addition to Apple Watch, Apple Watch Ultra has also been withdrawn today, and Apple is trying to become more hardcore sports users.


See also  Apple's small developer ecosystem is still growing

You may also like

Dairy Industry Conference and D20 Summit Quancheng Opening...

Bed Bath & Beyond: shares down 20%. Laura...

Cingolani: if catastrophe arrives, radiators down by 2...

A-share subscription | Pava shares (688184.SH) opened the...

Stellantis appoints a Chief Digital Information Officer to...

Apple Watch Pro HD rendering: new design is...

Countdown to Ethereum Merge, but cryptocurrencies sink again...

Von der Leyen’s EU proposes Russia gas cap,...

Mise accelerates on digitization: 2.5 billion allocated to...

Apple officially discontinues production and removes Apple Watch...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy