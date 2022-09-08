



Sina Digital News September 8 morning news, eight years after launching the Apple Watch, Apple today discontinued the series of high-end product lineEdition series。

The change comes today, following the release of the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra, the Apple Watch Series 7 Edition is no longer sold, and there is no Apple Watch Series 8 Edition.

This means that this high-end product line has officially stopped today.

Edition was originally Apple’s high-end line, and Apple has used 18K gold, titanium, and ceramic materials to make this series in multiple generations. But today, its status has been replaced by the Apple Watch Hermès.

On the other hand, in addition to Apple Watch, Apple Watch Ultra has also been withdrawn today, and Apple is trying to become more hardcore sports users.



