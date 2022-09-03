Original title: The application of artificial intelligence to help the digital transformation of finance is changing from “outside” and “inside”

Economic Observer Network reporter Wang Qing In the process of using new technologies to empower finance, artificial intelligence technology plays an important role in optimizing financial services, promoting innovation, and supporting the industry to improve quality and efficiency.

On September 2, at the 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference “AI Gathering Financial Digitization Forum”, many participants said that with the continuous application of artificial intelligence in the process of financial digital transformation, AI technology will play an important role in the financial industry. Influence is being penetrated by “outside” and “inside”.

Full coverage of financial digitalization practice

At present, China‘s artificial intelligence technology is in a period of rapid development. According to the data of Wisdom Buds, up to now, the total number of patent applications in the field of artificial intelligence core technology has exceeded 1.33 million. Among them, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea and Germany accounted for more than 90.5% of the patent applications. China leads the world in this field, with nearly 750,000 patent applications, accounting for about 57% of the world‘s total.

Comparing China and the United States, China‘s patent application growth rate in the field of artificial intelligence core technology has always been higher than that of the United States from 2001 to 2020, and has remained above 30% for a long time.

As a data-intensive and technology-driven industry, the financial industry has become the most in-depth application of artificial intelligence technology and the most urgent field of digitization in recent years. At the same time, financial digitization will also become an important choice for promoting financial innovation and development, and provide a development path for promoting financial transformation and upgrading.

At the meeting, Liu Xinyi, deputy secretary of the party committee, director and president of Shanghai International Group, said that in recent years, information technology represented by artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud computing has accelerated its application in the financial field, and has been continuously integrated with the financial industry to drive financial innovation. A powerful engine of development. To sum up, it mainly presents three characteristics: the practice of financial digitalization has basically penetrated into the financial field, the financial industry pays more attention to the absorption and training of scientific and technological talents, and the effect of financial technology agglomeration is more prominent.

“We believe that in the context of the new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation, in order to achieve high-quality digital transformation in the financial industry, perseverance in at least four dimensions is required.” Liu Xinyi analyzed in detail, one is to insist on expanding the breadth of financial services, Create more ecological scenarios for digital applications, provide multi-level, wide coverage, personalized, intelligent and efficient financial services, and allocate more financial resources to the key areas and weak links of financial development. Secondly, insist on strengthening the application of digital technology, focusing on the underlying technologies such as theory, algorithm, operating system, and innovative applications in the field of financial services, starting from real financial scenarios, deeply understanding the operation mechanism, and doing research and tackling key problems according to the needs of the industry , to enhance the advanced nature of the underlying technology and the effectiveness of the application technology.

At the same time, adhere to the standards for promoting financial digitalization, and through the formulation of standards, promote the development of standardized digitalization in the financial industry, and continuously improve the quality of digital transformation. In addition, we insist on consolidating the security protection of data resources, build long-term security protection mechanisms for the storage of massive data, personal information protection, etc., and strictly prevent the leakage, tampering and improper use of financial data sources.

Editor: