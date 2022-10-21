Listen to the audio version of the article

The Sardinian cooperative Arborea expects a milk remuneration of 0.60 per liter from 2023 and aims to reach a turnover of 300 million within the next five years, 54% more than in 2021. The shareholders’ meeting gave the ok to the industrial plan for the five-year period 2023-2027: in a complex scenario like the current one, characterized by inflation, a drop in milk production and an increase in management costs for the entire supply chain, the cooperative system of Arborea has chosen to increase the remuneration for the contributing members as early as 2023, and then gradually increase the price from year to year.

“Arborea plays a crucial role in the regional economic fabric and the commitment of the new industrial plan represents a confirmation of the cooperative’s effort to counter such a complex period – said the president, Remigio Sequi – we also trust in the support of the institutions to accompany the exit from the spiral of difficulty of a strategic sector for the economy of Sardinia and our country “. According to Sequi, what is needed is support from the national government for an increase in the tax credit of at least 50% on the increase in energy costs.

The industrial plan, created in collaboration with Kpmg, also envisages the construction of a plant for the production of biogas and biomethane, which will use the livestock waste conferred by the members and will simultaneously contribute to the reduction of nitrates present in the soil.