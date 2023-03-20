The vast echo aroused in the media and in public opinion by the arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Vladimir Putin and the Commissioner for Children’s Rights of the Russian Federation is set to continue. Both are accused of war crimes for allowing or arranging the transfer of minors to Russia from the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Russia reacted immediately, stating that it was not bound by the Treaty of Rome establishing the ICC. But the jurisdiction of the Court is indisputable. Although Ukraine has not ratified the Treaty of Rome either, the ICC is competent if a non-party state has declared that it accepts its jurisdiction for crimes that have been committed on its territory.

Putin cannot be tried in absentia, but will have to be handed over to the ICC, if he is in a state that has ratified its statute. Most members of the international community have done so, but some key states, such as China and the United States, have not. Among the members of the United Nations Security Council (CDS), only France and the United Kingdom have ratified.

One of the objectives of the ICC, in making the arrest warrant public, is to make Putin an “international pariah”, preventing him from traveling to most countries in the world. The other is the hope of arousing the Russian elites by urging them to get rid of their president. But it is a calculation whose feasibility remains to be demonstrated. Political and military leaders could be held responsible for numerous international crimes. Starting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, with consequent dangers for his mobility in the event of an arrest warrant. Mind you that the CDS could suspend the proceedings before the CPI for a period of one year, renewable. It has been said that the publicity of the arrest warrant could favor a meeting of the CDS, in which it should find a solution to the conflict, as well as suspending the criminal proceedings. In that case Russia would not veto it. But it seems like a fanciful hypothesis.

Ithe crime of aggression

Putin and the military leaders could not be tried by the ICC for the crime of aggression. The Court would have jurisdiction only if the crime was committed by the head of a state that had ratified the ICC statute and the amendment punishing the crime of aggression (or committed in a state that had done likewise) or in the case of a referral by of the CDS, which however would be subject to the inevitable veto of the Russian Federation.

Nor would a trial by a state whose legislation was inspired by the principle of law be admissible universality of jurisdiction. In fact, the heads of state in office enjoy immunity and can only be tried by a international court. Not necessarily from the CPI. But which court? established by whom? It is being discussed. The International Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia was established by a resolution of the CDS which, in the concrete case, would be paralyzed by the Russian veto. What title would a group of states have to set up an ad hoc tribunal? It would also be a created court after the factwhich would raise inevitable legal perplexities.

The record of the CPI in over twenty years of activity is certainly not exemplary. Very few sentences have been adopted, all against “third world” citizens. As for the heads of state and the difficulties of bringing the defendant to trial, it suffices to recall the case of the former president of Sudan Omar Al Bashir. Although the ICC had issued a warrant for his arrest when he was president of Sudan, Omar Al Bashir traveled abroad with impunity, also participating in an international conference where the Secretary General of the United Nations was present at the time. Al Bashir was deposed and is now on trial in Sudan, but for corruption, not for the crimes he is accused of by the ICC.

Disputes between States and compensation for damages

Sometimes you forget that the ICC judges individuals and not states. For disputes between States there is the International Court of Justice (Cig). In our case, a proceeding brought by Ukraine against the Russian Federation is underway, immediately after the invasion, for violation of the Convention on the prohibition of genocide. The Court, waiting to decide on jurisdiction, has adopted precautionary measures, ordering (in vain!) Russia to suspend the invasion. Many states intervened before the court, including Italy.

Finally, it should be remembered that even the victims of crimes are entitled to sue the responsible foreign state before the state courts. This is what our jurisprudence has stated in one historic sentence of the Cassation endorsed by the Constitutional Court. Although the principle is not peaceful (it has been challenged by the Cig itself), it has been followed by the Ukrainian courts. The related sentences could be recognized in Italy and the creditors could be satisfied through the seizure of Russian assets.